Devilettes going to state February 1, 2023 | 0 Villa Grove Junior High Devilettes are taking two routines to state. They placed second place in Pom Pom and Hip Hop at Mattoon Jan. 29. Villa Grove Devilettes received first place in Hip Hop and are also re-qualifying for state. Submitted Photos.