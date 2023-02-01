Coach Kohlbecker’s crew adds another

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team went back-to-back in this past week’s league tourney. They secured some more hardware and wins 25 and 26 in the historic season with victories in both semifinals and finals of the Central Illinois Conference.

Coach Kohlbecker’s crew ran past host Warrensburg-Latham in the final four 52–37 and then pulled away later from a very athletic Decatur St. Teresa squad for a 41–33 in the championship game, hoisting the trophy for the second straight season.

“The title game matched similar styles of play, two fast teams that defend well,” stated the coach. “I thought our team defense was outstanding and our kids followed the game plan. We held them to 5 points in 2 quarters by not allowing them to run their offense, as they’d like. The 3 3’s we gave up in the third were from a combination of losing track of a good shooter and me not making the proper defensive adjustment.”

Harley Woodard hit a pair of buckets in the first frame in the title tilt with St Teresa. last Thursday, Jan. 26 but those were the only two FGs for the Warriors in the frame as the Lady Bulldogs ran out to a 9-5 lead after one period of action. Enter Ava Boyer. The super sophomore sandwiched a pair of treys around a runner, scoring 6 of her game and career-high 13 points in the second frame. She was good on both her attempts from outside the arc in the contest while accounting for 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists in the contest. Izzy Wilcox tickled the bottom of the net from deep as well in the stanza, helping the Warriors not only erase the early deficit but move in front by 6, entering the break on top 20–14. Boyer hit her three to knot it at 14 midway thru the pivotal period and the Warrior defense did the rest, stymieing the Bulldogs for the final 4-minutes of the quarter.

Tuscola withstood a St T. run fueled by three treys early in the third and tightened up on defense late in the period, handing coach K. a narrow 30–28 lead heading to the final 8 minutes of action. Wilcox hit her second three of the night 2 minutes into the second half and Woodard, Sydney Moss and Lia Patterson all found the scorebook late in the quarter.

Tuscola slammed the door in the final stanza allowing just 1 FG and Boyer gave them some breathing room by connecting on a three-ball. Moss complemented the perimeter attack with a pair of baskets down low and Patterson finished off a runner late for insurance points.

Eights were wild for Moss, scoring 8 points while also securing 8 rebounds. Patterson found her way to 5 rebounds and 2 steals and added 5 points to the team totals. Ella Boyer banged the boards hard, grabbing 5 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.

“Ava came up with big plays on both ends in the fourth, the biggest being a huge three and a driving dish to Syd for an ‘and 1’,” Kohlbecker said. “Everyone played well and Harley, Syd, Lia and Ava rebounded well. These girls have now won back-to-back conference championships which is a testament to their collective work ethic and toughness.”