Barbara Cavinder

Barbara Ellen Cavinder, 90 of Tuscola, passed away at 11:58 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.

Her wishes were to be cremated. Private graveside services will be held in the spring. She will be buried alongside her mother and father in LaPorte, Ind. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Barbara was born on July 27, 1932, in LaPorte, Ind., the daughter of Hursel and Alyce Hansen Blaze.

Survivors include her son, Rod (Frances) Cavinder of Idabel, Okla.; three daughters, Karen (David) Burnison of Normal, Karol (Phil) Miller of Iowa City, Iowa, and Jane (Jack) Dallas of Tuscola; and daughter-in-law, Debra Cavinder of Colfax. Barbara had 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Lee Cavinder.

She was an avid reader with quite the book collection, loved all animals and she enjoyed playing cards and dominos with her group of ladies at Brookstone Estates in Tuscola. In her lifetime, she crocheted many baby and full-size afghans.

Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association or ASPCA.

