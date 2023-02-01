Back in the Day- 2/1/23

10 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 2013

In the wake of a recent threat alleged to have been made involving North Ward Elementary School, the discussion has been raised regarding the timing of a recorded message sent to parents and guardians regarding the matter. Superintendent Michael Smith said the decision to send out a SchoolReach notification to parents on Tuesday, Jan 29, was based on the available and verified information at hand at the time.

In a 2013 presidential inauguration detail that recently drew a million people to our nation’s capitol, it was a quiet, contemplative moment in the dark with a long-deceased former rail-splitter that stays with an Illinois State Police officer on assignment in Washington D.C. for the historic event. Trooper Kevin Smith had ventured out in the pre-dawn hours for his customary run before starting what would be a very long workday.

Madison Frerichs, AMber Miller, Susan Ponder and Erin Weaver played their final regular season contest this past Thursday night, upending Argenta-Oreana on Senior Night.

After losing at Unity on Jan. 25 to start the Okaw Valley Conference Tournament, the Tuscola Warriors sat and waited a week for their next chance at redemption. That chance came Feb. 1 at host site Maroa against 11th-seeded Argenta-Oreana, and the Warriors took advantage by coming back down from 10 points down to pull out a 57–54 victory.

20 years ago

Feb. 4, 2003

The City of Tuscola TIF subcommittee met recently to consider 15 requests for TIF funding, including one from sisters Ann Flesor Beck and Devon Flesor Nau, who were hoping to resurrect their grandfather’s Kandy Kitchen business.

Tuscola Fire Dept. south station positioned its flag at half mast over the weekend as a sign of respect for the seven astronauts killed aboard the Columbia space shuttle, which disintegrated Feb. 1 as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

Congressman Tim Johnson was in Tuscola last week to receive a portrait created by Amishland artist Dan Morakot. The portrait was a gift of thanks to Johnson for efforts over the years on behalf of the Douglas County area.

TCHS senior Bonnie Obrecht was awarded an academic scholarship to attend SIU Carbondale in the fall. The Dean’s Scholarship Award was valued at $6,000.

Tuscola High School boys basketball laid claim to its third straight LOVC Tournament championship Saturday night at Arcola in a one-point overtime victory against Oakland. Justin Long had 16 points, and Austin Hogue was right behind him with 15 points in the win.

The Lady Warriors pulled off their second mini-upset in succession Thursday night with a 57-48 win over Okaw Valley at TCHS. Chambry Gilmore had 18 points, Marissa McCumber was good for 11 points, and Holly Nichols chipped in nine points.

30 years ago

Feb. 2, 1993

After 19 years of service to the Douglas County community, Joyce Lewis was being forced to close the doors of her Sears outlet store in Tuscola. The action was part of a companywide restructuring being done by Sears executives.

In Clinton, Tuscola resident Janet Luster was found guilty of second-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the shotgun slaying of her husband, Dale Luster, on June 15, 1992.

More than 100 interested residents attended a town meeting held by Congressman Tom Ewing at the Tuscola Community Building regarding the possible consolidation of the Douglas County Farmer’s Home Administration office with the Champaign County office.

A total team effort was the best way to describe the 65-40 thumping the Lady Warriors put on the conference-leading Atwood-Hammond Rajenes. Tuscola had three players score season high totals: Andrea Wax with 25, Pam Sudduth with 15 points, and Kim VonLanken netting nine points.

George Barnett (21) and Caleb Englehardt (20) combined for half of Tuscola’s points in an 82-49 drubbing of Atwood-Hammond. Barnett also led Warrior rebounding with 11.

40 years ago

Feb. 8, 1983

Douglas County snowmobilers met recently to lay the groundwork in forming a rescue network that would respond to snow-related emergencies throughout the rural community.

The Chamber of Commerce Farmer Appreciation Night, attended by some 300 farm guests and their hosts, was a tremendous success, due primarily to the outstanding entertainment provided by Bill Bailey’s Banjos group. The event was coordinated by Orville Frye, Theo Houser, Larry Williamson, Les Hall, Mike Wesch, Marcian Hausmann, and Jerry Baird.

After an off-night Tuesday, the Tuscola Warriors got past Argenta-Oreana Friday night in a 53-39 road victory against the cellar-dwelling Bombers. It was the fifth victory in a row for Tuscola.

50 years ago

Feb. 1, 1973

The search for a shorthaired, light brown dog resembling a German Shepherd continued in Tuscola, in order to keep 4-year-old Tommy Doud from having to undergo a series of 21 rabies shots. The youngster was bitten on the forehead while playing in his yard.

Navy Lieutenant James R. Allen, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Allen of Tuscola and husband of Mrs. Bonnie Allen of Tuscola, was promoted to his present rank while serving with Patrol Squadron 24 at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mrs. Wilbur (Emma) Jolley was presented the Thank You badge—the highest honor given Girl Scout volunteers—at the 13th annual meeting of the Green Meadows Girl Scout Council held recently in Champaign.

Coach Bill Burress credited discipline, determination, dedication and defense as keys in his Tuscola Warrior boys winning the Okaw Valley Conference Tournament following a 51-45 victory over Unity in the title game.