Wilcox makes it official

By Lenny Sementi

Isabelle Wilcox has had a bush winter thanks to a historic girl’s basketball season while also preparing to take the hill for Tuscola’s softball team this coming spring. She took some weight off her shoulders a few weeks back, making her college plans official, signing on the dotted line with Lindenwood University out of St. Louis to continue her softball career.

“It’s a perfect fit. I loved it there when I visited,” stated Wilcox. “Coach (Erin) Brown has only been there a year but it felt like she has been there forever. She has a lot of energy and I am really excited to play for her.”

Wilcox will most likely patrol the outfield for the Lions in the future. She is a two-time all-CIC performer, also garnering first-team All-Area accolades in both the Champaign News-Gazette and the Decatur Herald and Review. And, this past spring she added 2nd Team Illinois Coach Associations All-State Honors. As a junior, she hit .484, producing 40-RBIs, 7 doubles, 7 triples and 5 HRs.

Wilcox was weighing numerous offers when coach Brown came calling late in the fall. Brown knew a few other Division 1 coaches wanted Wilcox to play a year at a lower level first but the longtime coach said why wait and take a chance losing the All Stater and offered her following her fall season.

Lindenwood is entering its first Division 1 campaign this spring and will be eligible for the NCAA tournament in Wilcox’s senior season. The Lions posted a 35–13 record overall a year ago and a 21–7 mark in the Great River Conference. Coach Brown owns 365 wins during her career, serving as the head coach at Truman State from 2007 to 2019.