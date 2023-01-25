Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boys Basketball

Jousted by Knights

Villa Grove got 25 points from Layne Rund and 18 from Robert Fancher, but it wasn’t enough, as they dropped a 69–57 decision to ALAH on Jan. 17. Fancher also handed out 4 assists, while Peyton Smith dished out 3 dimes of his own to go along with a team-high 5 rebounds in the loss. Lukas Shadwick tallied 8 points in the loss.

Different Knights, different results

The Blue Devils dispatched Blue Ridge 48–43 in the opening round of the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament at Argenta. Robert Fancher netted 13 points and Lukas Shadwick added 11 in the win. Peyton Smith yanked down 7 rebounds and Layne Rund stuffed the stat sheet with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Bucked by Broncos

17 Blue Devil turnovers led to 18 Bronco points as Villa Grove dropped their second game of the LPC conference tournament, 48–42, to Cerro Gordo Bement on January 21. Shadwick had 13 points and Fancher continued his steady play by adding 12 for VGHS. Kyler Williams grabbed 8 rebounds and Layne Rund handed out 6 assists in the loss.

Boys’ junior high basketball

Repel Raiders

Max Wilson tallied 12 points and Nolan Shadwick added 8 as the Blue Devils defeated Champaign St. Matthew 33-19 in the opening game of the IESA 7-2A Sidell regional. Tucker McGarigle added 5 and Gavin Taylor chipped in 4 for VGJH.