Upcoming economic development for Tuscola in 2023

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola has several economic developments in sight for 2023, including new construction, remodeling of older buildings and possible road projects.

City Administrator Drew Hoel said the city and the Council are working on several projects. The public works building will receive an addition which includes an improved firing range for the police department.

Brian Moody, director of the chamber and economic development of Tuscola said the previous firing range was located in a storage building that was destroyed in a storm a few years ago.

The new South Fire Station will be located on South Main Street and will include three bays for fire trucks. Hoel said the addition would be the same size, if not bigger as the original structure, which will continue to be used.

Moody, who is also the fire department chief, said the new fire station will provide officers with more desk space, a modern meeting room, storage space for equipment, a kitchen, and space to serve food.

Moody said the meeting space will allow for improved teleconferences and provide better opportunities for training firefighters. He hopes the space will help attract and retain more firefighters in the next 15-20 years.

The three bays will be larger as well. Moody added that the new fire truck the city purchased is slightly too large for the current bays. The vehicle’s mirrors have to fold in, so it can fit properly in a bay.

The new bays will have drive-through lanes available, which could be used for vaccine clinics.

The North Fire Station will be converted for use by the police department and for storage.

(Details of this in city council meeting tonight?)

Moody said he has received a few calls and emails concerned with response times on the northern side of town. He said it hadn’t been a large issue for them. There haven’t been many instances where they had been delayed by a train.

While it hasn’t been an issue so far, he still thinks having a satellite station to store a fire truck on the north side would be a valid concept. The city would just need to find a location and funds.

Hoel said the city is finalizing the bidding documents for these projects right now. The public works building annex bidding will be opened this week. The bidding for the new fire station will begin at the end of February. Hoel said the new fire station will cost between $1 million and $1.2 million. The fire station project received a $100,000 grant from the state.

Hoel said accumulated savings will pay for most of these upgrades along with grants. No new taxes or bonds will be needed, he said.

The city also received federal pandemic funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Hoel said the city weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than anticipated, which has helped with finances.

Phase two of the Downtown Alley Improvement project will begin bidding in late spring for summer construction.

(Tuscola City Council discussed details during the Jan. 23 meeting.)

Moody said the city is trying to better use indoor, and outdoor space for community. Phase two of the Downtown Improvement project would encourage community events to take place organically.

A water improvement project, funded federally by a Community Development Assisstance Programm (CDAP) grant will replace water mains in the Meadowview subdivision. The $550,000 grant is administered by the state.

There are also road re-pavement plans for South Washington and a portion of north Parke streets. Hoel said the City has money from the pavement maintenance reserve to pay for that project.

Moody said there are a few other developments that he is working on for this year.

He is hoping to broaden the Tuscola Chamber and Economic Development department into a Douglas County organization. The change could broaden the pool of potential investors and help with enterprise zone incentives. Moody said enterprise zones have economic development incentives. Investors could benefit from minimized sales taxes or gas-use tax exemptions, and save money by developing in these zones.

Moody is doing research on creating a regional job platform. Which would make it easier for employers to post jobs and have job seekers apply. He found, so far, that locals aren’t using indeed or other job posting websites as much, which is why he wants to provide another outlet for people.

According to Moody, Carle Hospital is planning on building a new clinic south of Progress Boulevard.

He’s also looking out for prospects for potential new owners and developers to revitalize the strip mall area in Tuscola.