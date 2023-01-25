Tuscola receives bid for ‘Castle Mall’ demolition

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola received a $74,900 bid for the demolition of the “Castle Mall” property. The low bid came from Ezell Excavation, which operates in Villa Grove.

Before any demotion work can begin, the title transfer from the previous owners, Daniel and Sara Escalera must come through. City Administrator Drew Hoel recommended that the City Council make the award contingent upon receipt of the title and authorize Mayor Dan Kleiss and Clerk Elizabeth Leamon to sign an agreement as soon as the title is received.

The title transfer ordinance for the “Castle Mall” property was approved in the Dec. 26 City Council meeting. The city agreed to drop a lawsuit against the owners per the settlement agreement.

In other business, the city approved the pay request of $209,439 from Cross Construction for Phase One of the Downtown Improvement Project. With the approval, $502,226 out of $557,491 will be paid. Ten percent will be retained for final clean-up and seeding. Hoel said that the final project cost might be slighter under the bid amount when they close out.

Bid opening for the street department building has been moved to Feb. 2, due to low initial interest and feedback from contractors. Hoel said the city now has a larger list of plan holders, which suggests they may receive more competitive bids.

Cross Construction successfully completed the emergency water repair on Carico Street. Hoel said that there already has been a difference in daily water flow. The city has not received an invoice for the work performed.

The Council approved the hiring of Dalton Donnals as a part-time patrol officer at $25 per hour. Donnals is currently employed full-time in Arthur.

The Council received four bids on its surplus truck. The highest was from the Tuscola School District for $15,501, and the second highest was $5,552 by Brad Whitt.

The Council decided to complete the sale for $5,553 for the Tuscola School District. The amount was lowered due to the School district being another overlapping taxing body for Tuscola. In the past Tuscola has transferred equipment to other taxing districts for less than the “best” price. The reduced price would also benefit taxpayers.

“Seems to me, the taxpayers already paid for the truck,” said Hoel.

Frontier Communications indicated that they will install fiber optic networks throughout Tuscola. Metro Communications has already completed their installation, but still have crews in town pulling cables and installing internet service to individual homes. Frontier will have a dig start on Jan. 30.

City Council members noted that residents should expect heavy equipment on the streets due to the cable installation. In the past year, some of the equipment has damaged brick sidewalks in Tuscola. Due to state laws, the city cannot prevent any construction from happening.