TIF consultants help Villa Grove build for the future

By Tony Hooker

Tax Increment Financing, better known as TIF districts, have been helping communities create economic growth for many years. The city of Villa Grove recently renewed its commitment to this development tool, and Moran Economic Development was there to assist. I recently caught up with two of Moran’s associates, Emily Calderon and Jake Zambaldi, to dig a little deeper into exactly how TIFs benefit communities.

How would you define what a TIF district is?

Zambaldi: That’s a great question. TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing, and basically, it is one of the few locally controlled economic tools that the state of Illinois offers to communities and governments to create revenue streams for economic development in their community. Your TIF district got established in 1999, so it’s been there a while. At that time, someone had the idea to look for a way to fund public infrastructure development, to support our local businesses, attract new businesses and improvements in the community when it was a tough time to do so. A TIF district, also known as a redevelopment project area, is a specific area within a community that need to be redeveloped.

You perform an eligibility study to make sure that they qualify under the guidelines of the TIF act, and you can establish a TIF district area. This is kind of the meat and potatoes of it, because this is how funding is derived from a TIF district. Basically, it’s a property tax-driven program. It doesn’t change the amount of property taxes that people pay, no one will even know that the district is there. When you establish the TIF district, all incremental property taxes that are generated after that time and for the life of the TIF district are redistributed. All of the other taxing districts continue to get the same amount of money that they always have.

As property values are increased, the incremental property tax revenues go into your TIF fund. These funds must be used within your TIF district and they must be used for eligible activities that are mentioned in the TIF act.

A good way to think about it if there’s a property that’s generating $1000 in property tax revenue and someone decides to build a new building on it, and the value of the property goes up, let’s say to $2000, what you’ve created there is $1000 of incremental tax revenue and that will be the TIF revenue that is collected from the property. $1000 will continue to go into the rest of the taxing district, but the other $1000 will go into the TIF fund.

What happens if you establish a TIF district and the property values go down?

Zambaldi: They just go down. It doesn’t halt the tax base of the property. If the building is demolished, and the values go down, it has no effect on the amount of taxes. You will just pay what the assessor says the property is worth. It just means that the property won’t create any TIF increment. In order to create TIF increment, it would have to rise above what the established property value was when the TIF district was established. You can use the assumed future tax revenues to fund existing improvement projects. You can borrow against future property tax revenues to fund projects that will allow development within the TIF district.

I assume there are timelines on these TIF districts?

Zambaldi: By law, TIF districts are established for 23 years, and what Villa Grove did in 2018, I believe, was to get an extension of your TIF district. You now have until 2035 until it will expire and at that time, it will go away. All the property taxes will stay the same, no one pays more because they’re in a TIF district, but all of the taxes will go back to the taxing bodies. It’s kind of a good thing because TIF districts are designed to encourage development in certain areas. All of the taxing districts have to work together and understand that they won’t get a lot of new tax revenues for a certain period of time, but hopefully, through development, they’ll eventually see their tax revenues increase when the TIF goes away.

The main thing for all the people in a TIF district to keep in mind is that it doesn’t impact the amount of taxes you pay at all. It doesn’t impact your property values, it’s just the redistribution of those taxes. It’s a way to keep the money local instead of being spread out among all the taxing bodies. You get to keep it under your control. You know that your property taxes are going to be reinvested locally.

Getting to know a little bit more about you, since you’re doing business with the city, what’s your academic background?

Zambaldi: I graduated from the University of Missouri, and I’ve been with Moran for 11 years. The president, Keith Moran, is a guy I kind of grew up with. When I got my bachelor’s in business management with an emphasis in marketing and finance, he offered me a great opportunity to get involved in the world of municipal finance and economic development and it kind of went off from there.

What’s interesting is that this is such a niche field that a lot of my expertise just comes from experience in working with different communities in central and southern Illinois. We have an active role in economic development and TIF programs with over 80 communities in the area in both the establishment and amendment of TIF district areas, but also the administration of those areas, making sure that monies are being used for eligible activities.

Emily, what’s your academic background?

My background is actually in Geography. I have bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Geography from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, which led me into the field of city planning. I’ve worked in municipal government for my entire career, really, until this point. I’ve worked for the city of Belleville and the city of Columbia, here in Illinois. I worked for Edwardsville as well. All in economic and planning and development roles. I started with Moran in September of 2022. I’m doing a lot of the company’s comprehensive plans, so in addition to the economic development services that Jake emphasizes, I do a lot more planning work, helping communities with their long-term economic development plans, making sure that they have the tools they need to implement their long-term visions.

It seems like Moran Economic Development has a lot of diverse skills that they bring to the table?

Zambaldi: Our vice president is an expert in Geographical Information Systems. We do our own in-house mapping. We do a lot of data-driven studies to determine how effective a development will be and how we can best utilize TIF in certain scenarios. We all kind of have our certain specialties, but everything meshes together to form a well-rounded team to provide a lot of benefits to our clients. Moreso than anything, a TIF is a way to keep control of funds locally, and you have the ability to prioritize how they’re used. You really have more control over the improvements that are made in your community. It’s a great funding mechanism for supporting local development.