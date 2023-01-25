Oval Dunwoodie

Oval E. Dunwoodie, 88, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 11:10 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Lena Living Center, Lena, IL

Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements.

Oval was born on January 24, 1934 in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Dorothy Stokes Lewis. She married Lloyd E. Dunwoodie on March 6, 1951 in Urbana, IL. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2016.

Survivors include her daughters: Debbie Yates of Lena and Patty McDaniels and husband: Walter of Meredosia, grandchildren: Nichole (David) Anderson of South Beloit, Daniel Yates of Lena, Cassie (Andy) Walker of Meredosia and Heidi McDaniels of Franklin, great-grandchildren: Lillian and Jackson Yates, Tommy and Zander Walker and Teagan Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Glen Basham and sister: Sadie Cramer.

Oval was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years and she loved animals. The family would like to thank the staff of Lena Living Center and FHN Hospice for the excellent care given to their mother.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Cancer Society.

