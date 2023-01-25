My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

With the latest addition of three billion dollars added to the total amount the United States, you and me, has already given to the Ukranians to fight their war with Russia, we’re into this for twenty-seven billion dollars. It seems to me that just about every two or three weeks the Ukrainian President is asking the rest of the world for more support in order to fend off Putin and his Russian army. I follow the latest news every day to keep up on the progression of this war. The video is horrific. New death and destruction every day. What makes the scenario even worse is that this part of the world is experiencing the dead of winter. Because of the weather, Putin is focusing his missile attacks on power supply plants, food storage facilities, and water treatment operations in the most heavily populated parts of Ukraine. Putin’s plan is inhumane but remember, this is war. The rest of the free world is demanding Putin be charged with war crimes for his attacks on the civilian population in Ukraine. Really? Who’s going to go knock on the Kremlin’s door with a warrant for Putin’s arrest? The whole notion of charging him with war crimes is a joke. Meaningless political banter.

I was all for supporting efforts to help ward off the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started nearly eleven months ago. Even with our support I didn’t think this would drag out for a year. From the beginning I didn’t believe Ukraine could outlast Putin and his determination to overtake Ukraine. However, I did believe Putin had to feel some pain from his invasion even if he managed to take Ukraine back and force them back under the umbrella of the broken Soviet Union, which is what I believe Putin’s goal is here. And as it appears today, there is no end in sight for settlement between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has lost this war now even if Russian troops pull out tomorrow. Russian forces have decimated the country of Ukraine. If the war ends tomorrow you and I will be long dead and gone before the country could ever rebuild to something close to what it was in February of 2022. This war should have never happened.

Satellite images in December of 2021 showed clearly where Russian forces were gathering tanks, trucks, rocket launchers, fuel barrels, ammunition, etc. near the border of Ukraine preparing for this invasion. The entire free world could see it! Someone please tell me why the opposition, including the US, didn’t act before the invasion started. Of course, no country was going to dare fire into Russian territory to destroy any of the thousands of various fighting vehicles. That in itself would be considered an act of war against Russia. It seems to me there were a couple of options here for the US and our allies. One, why didn’t our president confer with President Putin and tell him what the consequences would be if he crossed into Ukraine? Why didn’t President Biden tell President Putin that the United States was prepared to spend a hundred billion dollars to assist the Ukrainians defend themselves? If that was ignored, why didn’t President Biden and our allies have a plan in place to destroy each and every armored vehicle within the first mile of entering into Ukraine? For sure this could have been arranged in advance of those vehicles moving from their resting places in Russia. Why wasn’t Putin threatened with a counter invasion into his own country if he dared cross into Ukraine? But not by US troops or missiles. Couldn’t the United States and our allies prepare a missile bombardment into key cities in Russia from within Ukraine’s borders? I think for sure we could have set up and prepared for that. Let the Ukraians pull all the triggers because it seems to be the rule that if a country doesn’t put troops on the ground then that country isn’t officially entering the war! What a bunch of bs that is! The United States can contribute twenty seven billion dollars to fight the Russian army but, the United States isn’t in the war because we have no troops on the ground? What?

The Russian population would not have stood for any sort of war with Ukraine if they knew in advance that if Russian forces invaded Ukraine a hail of missiles would be launched into their own country and key targets would be destroyed. Putin would have had to rethink all of what he has done. He’s already getting heat from his own citizens for the loss of 100,000 of his own young men due to this war. And for what? For nothing! Russia and her economy and survival were just fine without any of the Ukrainian territory being added to their landscape. This war was nothing more than President Putin’s ego boiling over. He wants to be remembered as the President that rebuilt the old Soviet Union back to all its glory. Think about this; the United States has invested twenty seven billion dollars to date with that number probably doubling over the next year. I have no idea how much money the other countries that are in this have contributed to the war effort. But what if; what if even two hundred billion dollars was invested worldwide, and for sure much more will be spent than that as the war rages on, to fight starvation, sickness, and homelessness? How many lives could be saved and improved with that kind of investment by the rest of the world? If Ukraine drives Russian forces out of Ukraine it will take a trillion dollars more to rebuild what never would have needed to be rebuilt had this war not ever been fought. If Ukraine forces Russia out now, how long will it be before Russia invades once again and trillions more dollars are wasted and thousands more lives are lost? The United States President and his military advisors failed here. I would have said the same about President Trump had this happened under his watch. What if two new wars broke out tomorrow somewhere in the world? Can the United States taxpayers always afford to pay for these wars? Absolutely not! It’s time to take care of America and Americans first!

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)