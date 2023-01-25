Musgrave comes up big for boys basketball

By Lenny Sementi

Colton Musgrave saved his best for last in a big Central Illinois Conference showdown with a very good Clinton squad. The senior guard hit a late three, propelling the Warriors to a win in the low scoring affair this past Friday keeping coach Justin Bozarth’s squad still in the driver’s seat for the league crown.

The Warriors survived 15-turnovers and a 14 for 49 shooting effort from the field thanks to a big 2nd frame, stingy defense and Musgrave’s late heroics. Add to that a 10-board advantage in the rebound department securing a season high 37 on their way to a 39-35 victory. Clinton wasn’t any better on the offensive end hitting 16 of 58 and just 10 of their last 48-shots struggling to find open looks against a swarming Warrior defense.

Clinton ran out to a 10-2 lead 4-minutes into the contest but couldn’t make it stick as the Warriors utilized a strong bench outing to overtake the visiting Maroons in the 2nd frame. Jackson Barrett hit a three and Sawyer Woodard put two from short range fueling a 13-point outburst that led to an 18-13 Tuscola advantage at the break. Jordan Quinn hit a pair early in the 3rd and Chris Boyd put one back, opening the ovutside for a Kam Sweetnum three ball keeping the 5-point lead intact heading to the final 8-minutes of action.

Clinton found some success down low early in the final frame erasing the lead and then forged in front late on a runner with under 30-ticks left on the clock 35-34. Enter Musgrave and the three with 18-seconds left that put the Warriors up for good. Clinton had a chance to force overtime but missed the front end of a one and one. Quinn battled is way to the board on the miss, was fouled and made both, moving the Warriors to 18-3 overall on the season and 3-1 in the CIC.

Quinn and Sweetnum led Tuscola with 8-points each while Barrett and Woodard both notched 6-points off the bench. Quinn was also tops in the rebound department adding 8 to the stat sheet. Boyd and James pounded the boards donating 6 and 4 to the cause respectively.

“This was a slug fest,” commented the coach. “Neither team shot it well, and we were again poor from the free throw line. That shooting has cost us a game or two but we were really proud of our resiliency specifically on the defensive end. We talk all the time about how important it is for us to be able to defend at a high level on our worst shooting nights. Can we still win the game on those nights? Tonight was definitely one of those nights because we limited an opposing team to 35 points and they had 10 in about the first 3 minutes of the game.”

They notched another CIC victory to open the week downing Warrensburg-Latham at the friendly confines dominating the Cardinals 85-33. Tuscola ran out to an early lead and never looked back cruising to a running clock fourth quarter victory. Sweetnum led all with 21-points as 5-players in all reached the double-digit plateau. Woodard was next up with 15-points, Josiah Hortin followed with 13-points and 4-assists. James and Barrett also landed on the right side of the 10-point mark delivering 12 and 11-points respectively. The duo grabbed a combined 11-rebounds while dishing out 6-assists. Quinn was tops in the boards game securing 8-rebounds but also fueled the offense contributing 8-points and 7-assists.

“We shot the ball about as well as you could have on Tuesday night vs. Warrensburg,” stated Bozarth. “Good to see us get back into a groove there. Parker remained steady in his contributions and Kam filled it up from distance. Sawyer has really turned the corner the last week and a half. He’s making immediate impacts when he enters the game off the bench and is doing such a good job in executing looks out of our zone offense.”

Bozath’s boys ended the week with a defensive gem giving 11-points total in 58-11 rout of Danville Schlarman. Tuscola built a 13-1 lead after one and a 25-3 advantage by the break allowing Bozarth to sub freely throughout the non-conference contest. Hortin led all with 14-points in the game. Boyd wasn’t far behind, chipping in 12-points on perfect 6 for 6 effort from the field while Barrett added 11-points to the totals. Quinn and Woodard had 6-points each and grabbed a combined 10-rebounds.

“You always worry how we will respond to a Saturday afternoon game after the emotional highs and lows of a close game the previous night” commented the coach. “We were happy with the way we came out on Saturday. Schlarman plays at a very slow pace on the offensive end and we stayed committed to guarding fundamentally. We picked up our full court pressure to start the second half just in an effort to speed them up. Jack has put together three games this week where you see his confidence on the offensive end when shooting the ball. Josiah and Chris also played well on the offensive end. Josiah has been really putting a lot of pressure on the opposing defense here lately as he’s looking to score and distribute.”