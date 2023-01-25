Local library launches Charlie Cart Project

By Gabriella Agius

The Camargo Township District Library utilized money donated in Memoriam of Dr. Bill Jones to fund a Charlie Cart: a food education program for kids.

When Dr. Bill Jones passed away, his family chose to donate a large amount of his memorial fund to the Camargo Township District Library. Dr. Jones served on the library board for decades, one of the many ways he helped serve the community. Jackie Wells, Library Director, suggested the money help fund a Charlie Cart. The family was on board with the project.

The Charlie Cart is a program designed to bring food education to children. It contains a mobile kitchen, and appliances, including an induction burner, Vitamix blender, convection oven, and sink. The Cart also includes a variety of utensils for cooking, including a variety of cutting tools for all ages. Also included is a curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade, but the library is hoping to utilize the Cart for a variety of ages.

Only a few libraries in Illinois have a Charlie Cart.

The library plans to begin cooking classes in February. They have all the tools, but are hoping to have volunteers help as well. If you are looking to help volunteer, contact the Camargo Township Library.

A donor of the Knights Templar has provided funds for the library to purchase ingredients required for the classes. Wells hopes to utilize above-ground planter boxes to grow fresh vegetables and fruits to use for the project as well.

Wells plans to have small classes at first: six children to start out with. She also encourages parents with children who have learning disabilities to sign up as well, as it will be a great opportunity for all children to work and learn together.

“We want these classes to be small and productive,” said Wells.

If you are interested in signing your children up for these community cooking classes, visit the Camargo Township Library to sign up. Children who participate will need to be open to trying new foods through this project.

This project will have many other lasting effects on the community besides food education.

“In Villa Grove, food security can be an issue for some families,” said Wells.

Wells hopes that this project can be applied to community issues surrounding food security. Classes may include the use of simple, affordable ingredients and utilizing items that would be in a common pantry.

Recipes in the Charlie Cart guide include lessons that teach cooking skills, but also aspects of science, math, English, geography, and history. Not only this, but many recipes will provide children with an insight into other cultures and their food.

Some recipes from the guide include Moroccan carrot salad, rustic tomato sauce, and bite-size tamale pies.

Wells hopes to have members of the community get involved as well, allowing home cooks to share their recipes with the community. The Cart is portable, so there is potential for the Charlie Cart to be brought out for Villa Grove Ag Days.

The Charlie Cart organization is always working on new curriculums and are looking to add more options for a variety of ages. There are also recipes in the guide surrounding seasonal ingredients, with the potential for summer recipes to be added.

Wells hopes that children will “learn lessons that will last them” from this project. Not only this, but children can enjoy working with others on making recipes, and bring those recipes home to their families.