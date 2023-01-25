Lance A. Tay, beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away on January 16, 2023, at his home in Chicago.

Lance was born to Neal and Jan Tay on August 31, 1968, and was raised in Camargo. After graduating from Villa Grove High School, he attended Illinois State University and graduated in 1991 with degrees in Computer Science and Economics.

After graduation, Lance began a long and successful career in IT and consulting with KPMG International Limited, a Big Four accounting organization. He then became VP of Global Information Technology at Jones, Lang LaSalle, retiring after nearly 13 years.

A lifelong Cardinals fan, Lance got a kick out of wearing his Cardinals hat around Chicago. His quote: “I get at least one positive remark a day!” Lance always enjoyed animals — especially dogs, and was a donor to the Lincoln Park Zoo. He loved fishing trips with his grandpa and dad, and a yearly trip with his college friend, Chris Muller. He also loved golfing with his mom.

Lance spent years traveling the globe for his work and had endless stories about all of his trips. But he liked nothing more than hanging out with all of his friends in Chicago.

Lance always loved visiting with children around his Lincoln Park neighborhood, as he valued their point of view. He especially loved his nephews, Lucas and Andrew, and enjoyed talking to them and hearing about their accomplishments in sports and life.

Life was fun to Lance and his constant humor was always that reminder.

Lance was preceded in death by his father, Neal. He is survived by his mother, Jan of Camargo; a brother, Lon of Philo; and his two nephews, Lucas of Tempe, Ariz., and Andrew of Philo. He will be missed by family, friends, colleagues and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life was held at the Camargo United Methodist Church, Camargo, on Saturday, January 21.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Camargo United Methodist Church, Douglas County Animal Shelter, or donor’s choice.