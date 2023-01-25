Lady Warriors’ consistency counts

By Lenny Sementi

If nothing else, this season, Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team has been nothing but consistent. Consistently coming out on the right side of the scoreboard, or that their defense never takes a night off, or that they are going to produce enough points to win, or that most teams won’t score much after the break. The other part of the consistency counts argument in this historic 22–0 start after producing 3 more wins this past week is that of a strong coaching staff.

Head coach Tim Kohlbecker has been in charge for 19 seasons, assistant and JV coach Mike Rosenbaum is in his fourth year on the sidelines and assistant Justin Quick has been with him for a large part of his tenure. Timeouts are like clockwork with all three on the same page, it’s that consistency that has led to success for the program on and off the floor.

This past week the trio watched the Warriors win three games, notching a CIC win and a pair of non-conference skirmishes upending a very good Clinton squad 57–49 on Monday Jan. 9, Cerro Gordo 49–28, and Cowden Herrick in the premiere game of the CIC/NTC shootout 42–33.

“We played 3 games in a week span against tough competition,” stated the coach. “These girls play fast, physical and they compete every single game, and they have developed a collective mental toughness where they do not complain about fatigue, aches, or pains. A hallmark of this group is no matter how we are playing, they find a way to win.”

Ella Boyer provided the offensive punch in the Clinton contest to open the week. She did a little bit of everything, hitting 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the line en route to 21 points while donating 3 assists and 2 steals to the cause. Harley Woodard, who reached double digits in all 3 contests, found her way to 11 in the win over the Maroons. She was tops in the rebound column, grabbing 6, and added 5 steals and 3 assists to her season stat sheet. Sydney Moss was next up with 8 points and 4 steals while Isabelle Wilcox and Ava Boyer followed with 7 points apiece.

“Clinton is always a battle and initially, I thought our defense could have been better, however, they run a set every time down court and they are well designed and difficult to defend,” commented Kohlbecker. “Overall, we did a decent job pressuring them and not allowing them to run their sets. The on-ball defense of Lia and Izzy, that duo has the job most nights of taking out the other team’s best player and not letting them catch. They are making other players miserable.”

Kohlbecker’s crew looked to a balanced attack and a stingy defense that held the Broncos to 16 points under their average. Ella Boyer and Woodard ventured above the double-digit plateau scoring 13 and 10, respectively. Moss was next with 9 points, then Zoey Thomason with 8, and Wilcox with 7. Wilcox hit the boards, grabbing 8 rebounds and Molly Macaulay secured 5. Ava Boyer had 5 rebounds as well and stoked both the offense and the defense delivering 6 assists and 4 steals.

The Warriors limited Cowden Herrick to single digits in 3 of the 4 stanzas breaking up a 6–6 game after the first 8 minutes of action with a 6-point run in the second frame that led to a 20–12 lead at the break. Wilcox, who entered the scorebook in all four quarters hit three balls in both the 3rd and 4th frames to pace the Warriors following the half. The senior led all with 14-points in the contest. Woodard donated 11-points the cause and Ella Boyer 7. Boyer dished out 6-assists finding Wilcox 3 times for buckets. Moss ended her night at the shootout with 6-points and 7-rebounds.

“This was not pretty, we struggled a bit offensively with their height but defensively we played well,” Kohlbecker said. “I need to highlight the work on defense by Molly. She is probably our best off ball defender in terms of positioning and she, Harley and Sydney held their huge front line to just 6-points!”