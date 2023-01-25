Kohlbeckers crew takes first step

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team took the first step of defending their Central Illinois Conference tournament championship this past Saturday running away from Meridian in the opening round of the league tourney. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s crew held the Hawks scoreless through one quarter of play and a mere 2-points in the first half on their way to a 53-11 victory.

Ella Boyer led all with 21-points hitting 5-treys. The senior guard was good on 5 of 10 from outside the arc adding 3 to her season stat sheet in the first frame alone and swiped 2 of her 4 steals in the 2nd stanza and turned them both in the points as the Warriors entered the break on top 31-2 allowing Kohlbecker to rest his starters early. Sydney Moss did her share of the damage early as well, dominating the paint to the tune of 10-points on 5 of 8 from the field while grabbing a game high 8-rebounds.

Isabelle Wilcox, Ava Boyer and Olivia Wallace donated the offensive effort scoring 4-points apiece. Wilcox hit the boards hard grabbing 5-rebounds while the younger Boyer tallied 4-steals and 4-assists.

“We got more work against a zone defense and we used this game to focus on our half court defense and rebounding (36 as a team),” stated the coach. Ella shot the ball well and I was really happy with Molly Macaulay’s contribution, she is one of the best shooters on this team and she has the green light at any time to let it go.”

A few nights earlier on Monday the 16th with a big win over a good Maroa Forsythe squad in a non-conference affair 53-37. Tuscola’s defense set the tone after a high scoring 1st frame limiting the Trojans to single digits the final three periods. The two teams combined for 39-points in the first 8-minutes of action with the Warriors coming out on top entering the 2nd frame with a 24-15 advantage.

Ella Boyer once more started out on fire scoring 11 of her game high 16-points draining a trio of three’s in the first 6-minutes of the game. Moss and Woodard took advantage of the attention sent Boyer’s way outside and hammered the inside delivering a combined 10-points. Moss added 10-points to her season stat sheet and Woodard 15 including a three ball in the third. Tuscola slammed the door on the win limiting the host Trojans to just 15-points after the break.

Tuscola moves to 24-0 on the season and 5-0 in the league on the year with the two victories. The Warriors advanced to the semi-finals of the CIC on Tuesday the 24th thanks to the win over Meridian.

“We knew Maroa would be tough and they have one of the better ball players in the area,” Kohlbecker was quoted as saying. “We played well especially offensively against their zone. Izzy and Ella both had 4 assists and we had 15 assists on 20 baskets. Harley had a really exceptional game as she continued finding ways to beat defenses off the dribble. We have been emphasizing rebounding in practice and Zoey and Syd were tough on the boards. One sequence sticks in my head that epitomizes this team, Zoey made a headlong dive for a loose ball followed by Ella diving and ultimately resulting in us getting free throws!”