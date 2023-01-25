Kiwanis recognizes East Prairie students’ academic achievements
B.U.G (Bring Up Grades) is a Tuscola Kiwanis program that gives students attending East Prairie School a goal of improving their grades. East Prairie School and the Tuscola Kiwanis Club work together to support this program. The following students are being recognized as B.U.G. winners for improving their grades from the 1st nine-week grading period to the 2nd nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 school year:
Fifth Grade
Keagan Bales
Connor Brown
Emma Carter
Charlotte Coad
Maiya Cook
Hadley Devlin
Noah Drake
Khloe Fornshell
Molly Halverson
Andrew Long
Ella Jenkins
Devin Stabler
Sixth Grade
Kylan Gardner
Gwynevere Kern
Caden Kerner
Alydia Long
Amelia Manus
Carter Moenck
Lily Yantis
Jeremiah Williams
Seventh Grade
Tanner Block
Morgan Callow
Kellen Fiscus
Logan Fowler
Abigail Haynes
Savannah Taylor
Lily Walker
Eighth Grade
Tessa Brucker
Mikenzie Hearn
Ethan Hegarty
Vince Karnes
Christina Kerner
Keegan Ladage
Finnigan Means
Celeste Rebollo
Beau Rollings
Makenzie Spencer
Lauren Warfel