Kiwanis recognizes East Prairie students’ academic achievements

B.U.G (Bring Up Grades) is a Tuscola Kiwanis program that gives students attending East Prairie School a goal of improving their grades. East Prairie School and the Tuscola Kiwanis Club work together to support this program. The following students are being recognized as B.U.G. winners for improving their grades from the 1st nine-week grading period to the 2nd nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 school year:

Fifth Grade

Keagan Bales

Connor Brown

Emma Carter

Charlotte Coad

Maiya Cook

Hadley Devlin

Noah Drake

Khloe Fornshell

Molly Halverson

Andrew Long

Ella Jenkins

Devin Stabler

Sixth Grade

Kylan Gardner

Gwynevere Kern

Caden Kerner

Alydia Long

Amelia Manus

Carter Moenck

Lily Yantis

Jeremiah Williams

Seventh Grade

Tanner Block

Morgan Callow

Kellen Fiscus

Logan Fowler

Abigail Haynes

Savannah Taylor

Lily Walker

Eighth Grade

Tessa Brucker

Mikenzie Hearn

Ethan Hegarty

Vince Karnes

Christina Kerner

Keegan Ladage

Finnigan Means

Celeste Rebollo

Beau Rollings

Makenzie Spencer

Lauren Warfel