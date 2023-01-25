Judy Price, 85, of Arcola, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 1:37 a.m., at her residence in Arcola.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 21, at the Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement. Pastor Pat Tieman officiated. Visitation was held prior to the services at the funeral home. Graveside services were Saturday at the St. Omer Cemtery, Ashmore. Memorial contributions can be made to Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, or the Arcola V.F.W.

Judy was born on August 15, 1937, in Charleston, a daughter of Jessie and Delta Lewis Adams. She married Lester Price on February 4, 1955, in Paris, and he survives of Arcola. They were getting ready to celebrate 68 years of marriage. Surviving children are Floyd Price of Granbury, Texas, Leslie Bentley of Washington (Illinois), Troy (Julie) Price of Bement, and Charles (Sandy) Price of Granbury, Texas. She is survived by six grandchildren, Hillary (Colby) Aggertt, Michael (Andrea) Bentley, Jessica (Shannon) Somers, Heather (Cody) Pope, Zach (Lindsey) Price, and Crystal King; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Sherrie Price; granddaughter, Judy Price; five brothers, Jessie Adams, Robert Adams, Audy Adams, Leonard Adams, George Adams; and a sister, O’Dell Adams.

Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Judy was a great cook and also enjoyed baking cookies and candies at the holidays. Judy enjoyed playing games and especially playing cards and bingo. Judy and her husband Lester pursued their dreams of seeing the United States on a motorcycle. They saw every state and parts of Canada and Mexico. They celebrated two of their special anniversaries in Hawaii. They also enjoyed many years of camping. Judy had a great sense of humor.

