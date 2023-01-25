Janet Lamb

Janet M. Lamb, 87, of Monticello, passed away at 10:24 p.m., on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, from 3–5 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, Bement. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, January 30, also at the First Presbyterian Church, Bement. The Rev. Paul Spangler will officiate. Being a teacher for 20 years, Janet decided to donate her body to science for further educational value. Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Monticello or the Piatt County Animal Shelter.

Janet was born on January 8, 1936, in Decatur, a daughter of Howard and Catherine Restler McCollum. She married Ralph “Ed” Lamb on October 28, 1955, in Bement, and he passed away on July 31, 2013. Surviving children include Valeri (Tim) Williams of Bement, Tim Lamb of Boise, Idaho, Andy (Nancy) Lamb of Seymour, and Marcena Lamb of Houston, Texas. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildrden. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two great-great-grandsons; a brother; and a nephew.

