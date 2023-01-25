Edward “Ed” Alan Yoder, 61, of Arthur, died at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 20, at the Arthur Mennonite Church with Pastor Glen Rhodes officiating. Burial followed in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the funeral at the church. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, assisted the family with arrangements.

Ed was born June 9, 1961, in Tuscola, the son of Christian E. and Katie Ann Kuhns Yoder.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan Winskill of Atwood; two brothers, Dwight Yoder of Arthur; Clifford (Doris) Yoder of Sullivan; sister, Joyce Bisbee of Avon Lake, Ohio; and granddaughter, Serenity Winskill of Atwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.

Ed was a graduate of Arthur High School Class of 1979. He attended Lakeland Junior College for two years. He then received a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Economics from Southern Illinois University.

Ed was a farmer and member of the Arthur Mennonite Church.

Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels.

