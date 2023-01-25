Back in the Day- 1/25/23

10 Years Ago

Jan. 30, 2013

Illinois-American announced new water to their customers. The council will study the rate increases and make a decision on which direction the city may need to proceed.

A prom dress sale sponsored by Sandy Hoke, director of the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen Pageant, was a rousing success. THere were 416 dresses from which to chose, and Hoke said 90 were sold over the weekend, with buyers coming from Springfield, Hutsonville, Champaign, DEcatur, and Charleston in addition to the local area.

“We made enough scholarship money to make changes to the amounts that will be given to our new [fair queen] winner, with the possibility of giving some to the runners-up.” saied Hoke.

A Villa Grove man was arraigned Tuesday morning, Jan 29, 2013, in Douglas County court on charges he made terrorist threats against school children in Tuscola’s North Ward Elementary School. Timothy Little, who listed an address on Henson Road in Villa Grove, appeared before Judge Michael Carroll, who ultimately denied bail to Little, deeming him a credible threat to the public, A search warrant of Little’s Villa Grove residence, conducted Jan. 28 yielded 50 firearms- mostly rifles and pistols according to Chief Deputy Peter Buckley- and “tens of thousands” rounds of ammunition.

20 years ago

Jan. 28, 2003

Following a month-long hiring process, the Tuscola Board of Education announced Joe Burgess had been chosen to take over as superintendent of the school district, beginning July 1.

AmeriHost Inn was in the process of extensive renovations after frozen pipes burst on the second level of the Tuscola hotel on January 19, causing several hundred thousand dollars’ of damage to much of the facility.

The Lady Warriors went 2-2 in the Little Okaw Valley Conference Tournament, defeating Atwood-Hammond 39-35 in the opener, losing 39-37 to Heritage, beating Shiloh 54-35, and losing to Oakland 57-43.

Austin Hogue returned to the Warrior lineup for the first time since injuring his knee in the third game of the season, and recorded 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuscola’s 57-43 win over Atwood-Hammond.

30 years ago

Jan. 26, 1993

Husband-and-wife team Tom Wold and Sally Foote held an open house Sunday afternoon at the nearly completed Jarman Center building, with non-stop tours given to almost 800 curious visitors. The facility would feature 28 apartments and a number of commercial tenants.

Raises for city officials were voted in at the most recent city council meeting. Annual compensation for mayor went from $3,600 to $4,800, the clerk from $3,000 to $3,600, and the salary for city treasurer was raised from $3,000 to $6,000.

The Cruiseship Tuscola fundraiser made a successful voyage Saturday night, with over 200 tickets sold at $45 each. Proceeds from the evening went toward Tuscola Community Development Corporation’s goal of bringing a new family practice physician to Tuscola. The cruiseship theme was the brainchild of Richard and Marilyn Davidson.

It was a short tournament for the Tuscola Warriors boys basketball team. For the first time in years, TCHS was unceremoniously ousted in the first round of the LOVC Tournament. The Cerro Gordo Broncos bucked the Warriors by a 76-68 score.

The Lady Warriors, fresh off their LOVC Tournament win, took on the Lady Riders of Arcola and lost 53-39. Five days before, the same two teams squared off and Tuscola had come out on top 45-34.

40 years ago

Feb. 1, 1983

Newly elected directors at First National Bank & Trust of Douglas County were Paul Flock, Dr. Stanley Cross, Douglas McCumber, Michael Rogers, and J. Montelle Hackett.

The historic 70- to 80-year-old building at the corner of Main and East South Central streets was ordered demolished by Judge James Sherrick after being deemed unsafe by city building inspectors.

Tuscola Chief of Police Ronnie Earl was elected chairman of the East Central Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, his term of office to run from March 10, 1983 to June 9, 1984.

The Tuscola Warriors shot a torrid .615 percent at Unity Tuesday evening and fought off two determined bids by the Rockets in the second half to pull out a 63-57 victory and regain the Okaw Valley Conference lead. Balanced scoring was key and five Warriors had a double-digit night, with Bill Fruit and John Murray contributing 13 points each, John Brookins good for 11 points, and Tom Peach and Dan Meyer pumping in 10 points each.

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1973

A weeklong search for the body of 11-year-old Timmy Phillips ended Wednesday when recovery was completed by rescue teams and scuba divers at Lake Fork near Arthur. It was Jan. 11 when the ice upon which Timmy was playing on his sled gave way, and he was swept away by the swift current.

Tuscola 16-year-olds Craig Munsey and Steve Riley were serving as pages in the House of Representatives in Springfield. Both were being sponsored by Democrat Representative Paul Stone.

Ferguson Motor Sales presented the chosen bid for a new city police car. The $3,512.54 bid included steel-belted tires and air conditioning.

Leading the Warriors to an 85-67 victory was Doug Dietrich with 30 points. He made 10 of 21 shots from the field, added 10 free throws in 13 attempts, and tied the entire Sullivan team in rebounding with 15.