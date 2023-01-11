Villa Grove sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boys’ Basketball

Remember Titans

Lukas Shadwick poured in a season high 22 points as VGHS broke away for a 58-47 win over Tri County on January 3. The Devils outscored the Titans 35-24 in the second half. Layne Rund added 10 points, Robert Fancher chipped in 9, Kyler Williams added 9 in his return from illness, and Peyton Smith contributed 8 to the well-rounded VG attack. Smith hauled in 6 rebounds, and Rund dished out 4 assists while Fancher added 3 assists and pilfered 3 steals.

Clean Uni

The Blue Devils had 4 double figure scorers in their 72-59 win over Urbana Uni High on January 6. Layne Rund led the way with 22 points, Peyton Smith and Robert Fancher added 14, and Lukas Shadwick dropped 11 for the Blue Devils, who won for the third time in 4 games. Smith used his 6’5” frame to muscle his way to 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots and Rund dished out 9 assists in the win.

Dance

High School Devilettes

The Devilettes finished second in Class A hip hop at the Charleston Competition on January 7.

Jr. Devilettes

The junior Devilettes earned 2nd place in Pom and 3rd in hip hop at the Charleston competition on January 7.