Ray Kauffman

Ray S. Kauffman, 96 ,of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born in Arthur to Samuel and Fannie (Miller) Kauffman. He moved to Phoenix in 1956 with his wife, Mary (Yoder) and three young boys, Roger, Clifford and Richard. Daughter, Darlene was born in Phoenix. He co-owned R & W Sheet Metal for many years.

He is survived by son, Cliff and daughter-in-law, Ada of Chesapeake, Va.; daughter, Darlene Niederschulte and son-in-law, Michael of Phoenix, Ariz.; grand-daughter, Julie Kauffman; grandson, James and wife Tina; great-grandchildren, Elsie Frey, Eli Frey and Eva Kauffman; sisters, Ella Kauffman and Carrie Kauffman. He is preceded in death by wife Mary; sons, Roger and Richard; five brothers; two sisters; and parents.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 6, at Hansen Mortuary, Phoenix, Ariz. The burial was Saturday, January 7, at West Resthaven Cemetery, Glendale, Ariz. Please visit www.hansenmortuary.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Ray.