Mary Overturf

Mary Anne Overturf of Camargo passed away quietly on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, at Preston Place Suites in Kingsport, Tenn. She was 89.

Mary was born on April 6, 1933, to Edward and Mary Doyle Machula in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She met and married William “Bill” Overturf, a life-long Camargo resident in Douglas County. They were married for 43 years and raised three boys. Mary was the primary caregiver for Bill until his passing in 1998. She remained in the home they had shared for the next 24 years.

Mary was an enthusiastic bird watcher and animal lover. She always kept her bird feeders full and her animals fed and cared for. Her last pets, Mandy (cat) and Sally (dog), were well-loved companions.

She was blessed with a green thumb and was an avid gardener. Mary’s flower and vegetable gardens were bountiful, and she shared her harvest freely with friends and neighbors.

Mary is survived by her three sons, their wives and families: Brad William (Retta) Overturf, Joseph Miles (Wendy) Overturf and David Tracy (Rebecca) Overturf; niece, Marylee (Kim) McGee; as well as five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mary was especially fond of her dear friends and neighbors who provided companionship and support over the years. They include the Cannon family, the Prosser family, the Simpson family, the Hudson family, Dennis Cockrum, Joel Brotherton, Dave Bassett and many others.

Mary will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Per her wishes, a small, private graveside service is being planned in Camargo. Details are pending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Douglas County Animal Shelter, Tuscola.