Leona Waskowiak

Leona R. Waskowiak, 65, of Bement, passed away at 5 p.m., on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her residence in Bement.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 6, at the Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, followed by a graveside service at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick officiated. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Leona was born on June 21, 1957, in Springfield, a daughter of Orlie and Shirley Boyce Latham. She married Randy Waskowiak on July 21, 1975, in Springfield, and he survives of Bement. Also surviving is a son, Shawn (Rosemary) Waskowiak of Decatur; grandson, Jonathan Nash Waskowiak; sister, Arletta (Ed) Moon of Rushville; and two brothers, Roger (Tammy) Latham of West Palm Beach, Fla., Bill (Becky) Latham of Mokena. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Leona was a member of the Bement P.T.A, and TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly).

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of Leona R. Waskowiak. “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.