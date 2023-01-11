Joyce Lindholm

Joyce Mae Lindholm, 84, of Lovington, formerly of Park Forest, passed away 9:04 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home in Lovington.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Lovington. Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood. Memorials may be made to the Lovington Ambulance Service.

Joyce was born September 16, 1938, in Harvey; the daughter of Raymond Hubert and Mary Bernice (Frederick) Schuldt. She married Robert L. Lindholm, Sr., on September 24, 1955, in Salina, Kan.; he preceded her in death on March 16, 2016. Joyce loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Robert L. Lindholm, Jr. of Lovington and Joseph (Kimberly) Lindholm of Bloomington; daughters, Irene Kompier of Highland, Ind., Linda (Chuck) Binder of Lovington and Victoria (Brian) Reeves of Sandwich; sisters, Rochelle (George) Krickl of Homeland, Calif., Claudette (Terry) Smith of Watseka, Sandra (Terry) Wallace of Rockford and Carlene (James) Bates of White Cloud, Mich. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Lydia Lindholm; four brothers; and two sisters.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.