Janis VanDeveer

Janis Rae VanDeveer, 81, of Wayne City, formerly of Humboldt and Mattoon, died at 8:08 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Ind.

Funeral services and visitation were held Friday, January 6, at Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola. Burial followed in the Humboldt Cemetery.

Janis was born July 4, 1941, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Paul and Dorothy Carpenter Callahan. She married Donald VanDeveer on June 7, 1959; he preceded her in death on August 6, 1984.

Survivors include one daughter, Darcie VanDeveer of Wayne City; four sons, Tracy (Michelle) VanDeveer of Centralia, Hoby (Enrique Villagomez) VanDeveer of Long Beach, Calif., Scott (Gina Coppola) VanDeveer of Springhill, Fla., and Dustin (Christy) VanDeveer of Scheller; seven grandchildren, Blake, Tyler, and Jordan VanDeveer, Emily VanDeveer, Ty (Heather) Igert, Alex Evanoff and Zoe Nelson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Marcie.

Janis was a graduate of Mattoon High School. She loved spending time with her family.

