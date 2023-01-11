Intensity never wanes

By Lenny Sementi

The scout on Tuscola’s girls basketball team is a lot easier than duplicating it in practice in preparation for the intensity on the defensive end that the Warriors bring to the table. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s group hits the floor running whether it’s a good or bad night shooting it doesn’t matter they are going to harass you in the first half and then turn up the pressure in second half.

Not many teams have the ability to work against the type of intensity his 8-girl rotation brings to the floor. Add one more to the list following last Saturdays runaway win over a good Tolono Unity squad. The Warriors limited the Rockets to just 22-points in a 41-22 victory adding the 19th in 19 tries to the win column. Like numerous games earlier in the season the ladies in black and gold limited scored as many points in the first two quarters as the Rockets did in the entire game.

The most consistent thing about the unbeaten 4th ranked team in class 1A is without a doubt its effort throughout the game. Seniors Ella Boyer, Isabelle Wilcox, Harley Woodard and Molly Macaulay lead the charge night in and night out. Juniors Sydney Moss and Zoey Thomason along with sophomores Ava Boyer and Liz Patterson follow the lead in a relentless onslaught that has proved to be tough to figure out.

Wilcox and Moss got the ball rolling early with an inside out attack. Wilcox stepped outside the arc for a three ball and Moss banged her way to three buckets in the paint helping the Warriors to an 11-4 lead after one period of play. Moss was good on 6 of 13 in the game from the field scoring a game high 12-points while also grabbing 6-rebounds.

Moss hit another shot down low early in the 2nd and Woodard, her partner in crime in the paint found her way to a put back helping hand coach K. to a comfortable 22-13 lead at the break. Boyer added 4 of her 9-points in the frame as well. Six players in all scored for the Warriors in a 15-point 3rd stanza while limiting the Rockets to just 5 all but ending any hopes of a comeback.

Tuscola was good on 47% of their shots from the field hitting 16 of 34-attempts and did some damage from the charity stripe connecting on 7 of 11-tries. The high-energy attack led to 25-rebounds and 15-steals in the contest. Woodard led the way on the boards grabbing 7 while Boyer sisters and Patterson were tops in the steal department each swiping 4.

“I was concerned coming into this game, following 5-days with no game and being post-Hoopla let down,” stated the coach. “We were rough on offense, defense was good and intensity was even better than anticipated. We have been focusing on shooting and free throws in practice so it was nice to see us shoot so well from the field and hit 63% from the line.”