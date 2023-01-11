Doris Schull

Doris Linda Schull, age 75, of Villa Grove, died at 5:24 p.m., Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, January 7, at the Villa Grove United Methodist Church. A reception followed.

Doris was born August 10, 1947, in Sadorus Township, a daughter of Eddie “Ted” and Pearle Bridges Hatchel. She was married to Merritt Tom Schull until his death September 11, 2017.

Survivors include her children, Mark (Sarah) White of Villa Grove, Kimberly White (David Gerzeny) of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Adam White of Villa Grove and Emilie White of Tuscola; four great grandchildren, Jayce and Annistyn White of Villa Grove and Adalynn Davidson and Hudson Scales of Tuscola; two sisters, Florence (Don) Laughlin of Atwood and Minnie Vandeventer of Camargo; and one brother, Harlen Hatchel of Tuscola.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Myron, Jack, Harvey, George and Everett; and one sister, Ruth Bates.

Doris was a 1965 graduate of Tuscola High School. She was a manager and loyal employee of Denny’s Cleaners for 32 years.

She enjoyed playing softball in her early years and was a Bears and Bulls fan.

Doris was a hardworking, faithful single mom. She was a loving grandma and great grandma. She was a great cook who loved her home and peaceful slow-paced life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

