Villa Grove gives business update for new year

City Treasurer Jacqualine Athey gave a business update in the Dec. 27 Villa Grove City Council meeting.

She gave a brief explanation of the update to the Bereavement Rights law. The law now extends the unpaid leave that can be taken by an employee. Leave to cover the bereavement of an employee’s family member as well as certain pregnancy, fertility and adoption-related events such as miscarriages, stillbirths and failed in-vitro fertilization procedures and failed adoption agreements. The law also requires employers to provide leave time after the loss of family members previously not covered, including spouses, domestic partners, siblings, grandparents and stepparents. Employees may take up to two weeks or 10 working days of unpaid leave time for any of the events covered by the Family Bereavement Leave Act. The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The minimum wage for Illinois increased to $13 per hour, and went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Athey reported that there was a decrease in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund rate for 2023 to 6.77.

The Council approved the Broeren Russo Pay Request No. 6 and noted that everything has been exactly on time for m their initial schedule of the project.

The Council approved the employment contract for Director of Public Works Randy Lake which will be effective Jan. 3, 2023.