Tuscola takes ownership of Castle Mall property

Demolition proposals are the next step in the process

By Dominik Stallings

Tuscola City Council members approved an ordinance for the title transfer of the “Castle Mall” property on 202 S. Main St., which was previously owned by Daniel and Sara Escalera. The two owners agreed to a proposed settlement for the clean-up of the property.

As per the agreement, the city will also drop a lawsuit, which addresses the dangerous and unsafe condition of the property.

According to documents provided by Drew Hoel, city administrator, the city will seek proposals for demolition work as soon as possible after the title transfer.

The building was destroyed by a fire July 9, with the outer stone walls remaining.

In other news, the Council approved a resolution to authorize the destruction of executive session audio recordings which are older than 18 months. The destruction is part of a semi-annual review of executive session minutes, which is required by the Open Meetings Act. There have been no executive sessions in the last six months.

The Council approved the payment of $19,050 to Cross Construction for the downtown improvement project. The first phase of work for the project is almost fully completed. Only some minor signage, parking blocks and backfill should be all that remains.

The Council approved the holiday bonus of $125 for full-time city employees and firefighters.

The City will open bids Jan. 10 for the old Street Department truck, which was declared surplus at the last meeting. Bids for the Street Department building addition are scheduled to be opened on Jan. 19.

The Council received public comment from Jerry Jones, who reprimanded Waste Management’s decision to no longer service alleyways. Waste Management sent out postcards reminding residents that they will no longer service alleyways due to the size of the garbage trucks.

At an earlier meeting, David Schaab, representing Waste Management, said that the trucks were too large to fit into the alleyways, which cut into efficiency for waste pickup.

The Council released the meeting schedule for 2023. Meetings will be held at 7 p.m. every second and fourth Monday of each month.