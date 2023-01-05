Title Town: Tuscola wins annual event

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys and girls basketball teams went a combined 8–0 this past week at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, becoming the first school to win both sides of the annual event in 15 years. Both Warrior programs have collected a pair of titles each in the past three seasons. Coach Tim Kohlbecker’s girl’s going back to back with wins in 2021 and now 2022 while coach Justin Bozarth’s boys secured their second crown, advancing to the finals each of the last three tournaments, winning it in 2019 and now 2022.

All Tourney selections Ella Boyer and Isabelle Wilcox led the 18–0 Warriors to a 55–44 come-from-behind victory over a very good Clinton team. Likewise, All-Tourney picks Jordan Quinn and Josiah Hortin joined with their buddies avenging last year’s loss to the host Sages in the Championship game with a 42–32 victory to hoist the traveling trophy.

Clinton used a pair of 5-point runs to take an early lead and held it onto it till the first buzzer heading to the 2nd on top 13–6 against the unbeaten ladies in the black and gold. Wilcox sandwiched a three in between two trips to the line fueling a Warrior run in the 2nd, helping cut into the lead and Boyer drained a three of her own late in the stanza, pulling Tuscola to within four heading to the breakdown 26–22.

Boyer quick 3 in the third and then Moss went to work down low. The post scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the final 12 minutes of action. She also swiped a pair of balls in the paint and grabbed 2-rebounds. The Warriors gave up just one field goal in the last 4-minutes moving in front for good at the under-3 mark on the clock. Lia Patterson came up big late as well with 4 of her 8-points in the final period, including a pair of clutch free throws in the waning seconds.

“We struggled early offensively as we relied too much on 3’s without the ball touching the paint first,” Kohlbecker said. “We talked at half about our poor rebounding effort and made offensive and defensive adjustments. As the game progressed, the ball started touching the paint off the bounce and pass, and scoring got easier. We felt we could full-court pressure them and I feel the constant pressure wore them down.”

Tuscola moves to 18–0 on the year and 3–0 in the CIC with the title. Moss added a double-double to the mix, grabbing 10 rebounds. Boyer was just two points behind her, scoring in every quarter on her way to 15 points. Wilcox reached double-digits also accounting for 10 points. Woodard and Ava Boyer combined for 8 rebounds, 6 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

“This was a total team effort, the defensive job by Izzy and Lia on their star, Ella playing 32-minutes and scoring and guarding, Ava and her everyday hard-nosed effort, Syd’s double-double after sitting most of the first half with fouls, Zoey giving us productive guard minutes on both ends, Harley coming to life in 2nd half and Molly (Macaulay) providing interior defense,” stated the coach. “What’s exciting is we have so much room for improvement, we can’t be content! I am so proud of this team and how they play hard and find ways to win.”

It was a different story on the boy’s side as the Warriors never trailed from tip to final buzzer. Chris Boyd broke the ice with a putback a minute into the game and Kam Sweetnum and Jordan Quinn followed with three balls putting the Warriors on top of the Sages 8-0 less than 4-minutes into the game. Tuscola held the Sages to just 4 points in the opening stanza, entering the 2nd on top by eight 12-4.

“The championship game was a great environment and a really good night for Tuscola Basketball,” Bozarth commented. “It was a joy to see our guys get emotionally invested into the girls championship game. The girls’ passion and energy really set the tone for us coming out of the locker room.”

Parker James as he did all tourney long, gave an offensive boost off the bench with 4-points in 2nd and Sweetnum answered a Sage three with one of his own, increasing the Warrior lead to double-digits heading into the break in front 23-13. Boyd started the 3rd like he did at the start putting one back and Tuscola never looked back holing the Sages scoreless for the first 9-minutes of the 2nd half while keeping a safe cushion the rest of the way.

Quinn led all with 15 points on 7 of 13 from the field. Sweetnum was next up with 10 points, including a pair of threes. Boyd added 6 points to the mix and Musgrave 4, all coming in the final period. Hortin ran the offense dishing out a game-high 5 assists while trading time with Musgrave guarding the Sages’ top scorer.

”Monticello is difficult to guard. They’re so well-coached and put a huge emphasis in staying committed to their offensive movement until you make a mistake defensively. We gave up no points in the 3rd quarter and rebounded well all night. We are trending in the right direction with our improvements this season. Josiah and Jordan Quinn continued their stellar weeks. Josiah controlled the pace of all of our games and took on the challenge of guarding Monticello’s best player for 4 quarters. Jordan dominated the majority of our games with his athleticism and physicality. It was so fun to see him lead us with his energy and excitement on championship night.”