My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

I hope everyone enjoyed the holiday season. What will 2023 bring us here in America? The good news is it will not bring us the no cash bail portion of the Democrat drafted Illinois Safe T Act disastrous legislation. This good news came a week before the new year. The timing couldn’t have been any better. Strange thing about this ruling. Only in Illinois would this happen but, sixty-five county State Attorneys signed on as part of the suit asking the court to declare the no cash bail part of the Saft T Act unconstitutional which did happen. But someone tell me how can the legislation still go into effect in the other 37 counties?!! If this is a question of what is and what isn’t constitutional, the latest opinion by an Illinois judge rules that it is unconstitutional, how is that in these other thirty-seven counties it remains constitutional? What? So two-thirds of Illinois citizens will follow one set of rules and the other one-third a different set of rules? It is my understanding that those thirty-seven counties can elect to follow last week’s ruling and hopefully they all will. I’m sure though that disappointment will come quickly. Your Governor Pritzker and his band of me too followers will appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court. With five Democrats and just two Republicans making up the Illinois Supreme Court, I’m sure they will overturn the lower court’s ruling entirely without any special instructions to the legislature to consider any changes in the legislation.

Let me be clear where I stand. I’ve been doing this cop thing for forty-two years now. I’m not against some sort of bail reform that might make the process more fair. Absolutely does any bond procedure favor those that can afford to pay any price to get out of jail immediately if bond is pre-set according to crimes committed except those that must be set by a judge? Sure it does but how else could bond work? Doesn’t most everything in our lives work this way? Not that it’s right but, cash is king and that’s all of our faults. I’m not against lowering the cash bond on some offenses but the complete elimination of cash bond completely will never work. Don’t believe for a second that the fear of having to post bond keeps some would-be criminals from committing crimes because I’ve been witness to it more times than I can remember. I can also tell you from experience that sometimes criminals post their last $100 to get out of jail for the night therefore, there is no way they intend to get into any more trouble for a while because they are out of money available to bond on another offense. Cash bond/bail works. But what about those guys that can afford to pay? Those “guys” are usually so embarrassed from being arrested they go into hiding for a while. Something else I know from forty-two years of experience. Whoever is doing these “expert” studies that read to the contrary are just flat wrong or bad liars.

I think lowering the bonds for misdemeanor crimes is something to look at. However, there needs to be a provision to increase those bonds for the same offenses if the offender is currently out on bond for the same offense. So let’s say I intentionally broke a window out of your house and I’m arrested and in order to bond out I need to post $100. A criminal damage crime. Then next week while still out on that same bond I intentionally scratch the paint on your neighbor’s car. Now to get out of jail I have to post say $300. A progressive scale based on the seriousness of the crime and the number of arrests for the same crimes. But you tell me, Governor Pritzker you tell me, why wouldn’t I just continue to break and damage any property that belongs to anybody, anytime I get intoxicated or just get a notion to have some fun if there is no fear of being locked up somewhere so I can’t commit any more crimes? And don’t you think just maybe the system might be doing me a favor by locking me up for a while so as to keep me from further piling on charges that I wouldn’t be incurring if someone, somehow would intervene on my behalf? That’s an easy “yes” for an answer. I’m no genius here either! I’m telling you this because after forty-two years of doing this job this is exactly how it plays out in a criminal’s life of crime. Finally most get tired of not only the jail time but they also start to think about the financial toll it has taken on their lives. They start to think of the good things they could have done for themselves or their loved ones with all the money they threw away in bonds, fines, and court costs, I think we call that maturing in one’s life. It happens to most all of us but it just takes more time for some than it does others.

Money talks. We’ve all been told this and we’ve all seen it play out in various ways in our lives. Unfortunately, in today’s life in America cash is king. Most everyone does what they do only after they consider the cash value or cash costs of what they do. What ever happened to doing something because it is the right thing to do without cash value or cash costs? Criminals are no different. They do what they do only after considering the cash value vs. cash lost consequences. This legislation, once again, was written by a bunch of bleeding hearts looking for political gain (votes). Too bad veteran police officers and prosecutors were left out of the discussions. We have compassion and consideration for those less fortunate than us even if we did just arrest them or prosecute them. And do veteran police officers and prosecutors have a better understanding of criminal offenders than some politicians looking for a headline story that paints them as a defender of the evil crime fighters? Without question we do but instead most of our legislators who live in perfectly safe and sound neighborhoods pretend they know best about something they have little or no knowledge of. This legislation will only hurt the average income families and the below average income families all across Illinois. I do believe Illinois citizens living in less populated rural communities will not suffer as much as those living in more heavily populated communities, closer to large cities, all across the state. Let’s all pray for a better 2023.

(The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)