Back in the Day- 1/4/23

10 years ago

Jan. 9, 2013

Richard “Rick” Broch was sworn in as an associate judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit by Chief Justice Rita Garman at the Douglas County Courthouse on Jan. 2

Tuscola Police Department’s Butch Hall and Joyce Ragle announced their retirements. Hall was an officer for 32 years and Ragle was a secretary for the department for 34 years. James Ingram also retired as Douglas County Clerk and swore in his successor, Judi Pollock.

Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen, Kayce Patton, announced she would be competing in the Illinois County Fair Queen pageant on Jan. 18, 2013.

In sports, Freshman/Sophomore boys basketball team placed second in the Paris Holiday Tournament. Tyler Hale led in scoring in most games, including 19 points against St. Teresa, 16 points against Arcola, and 10 points against Hutsonville. The boys secured the second place trophy with a 38-23 win against Paris, with Hale again leading with 9 points.

20 years ago

Jan. 7, 2003

Fred Wakefield, a 2001 free agent signee who just completed his second year with the Arizona Cardinals, just inked a four-year contract with the team. The Tuscola product and his wife, Casey, and their son Jamison recently moved into a new home on the outskirts of Phoenix.

Home Real Estate of Tuscola—first established in 1989 by Kathryn McCumber and purchased in June by Jana Rodmaker–was merging with Boyd Real Estate of Arcola.

Tim Mooney was requesting TIF assistance for a project that included purchasing the former Dairy Queen building, razing the structure and removing all current landscaping, and leveling and resurfacing the area for use as an additional show lot for new and pre-owned vehicles and for customer service parking.

Bob “Footie” Hancock of Villa Grove had the distinction of being the last customer served by longtime DMV employee Bob Matteson, who retired recently from the Tuscola driver’s license facility.

Sophomore Anthony Gunnell poured in 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds during the Monticello Holiday Hoopla Tournament. He and teammate Ryan Bonner (35 points, 29 rebounds) were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Warriors rolled over a feisty Arthur-Lovington club, 49-34, to improve to 8-6 on the season and 2-1 in LOVC play. Despite fighting the flu, Chambry Gilmore finished with 15 points.

30 years ago

Jan. 5, 1993

Dale and Margaret Bateman were starting out the new year with a newly built home, after an explosion leveled their Tuscola home in July.

Tuscola Community Development Corporation (TCDC) came up with a novel fundraising approach to help fulfill TCDC’s contractual agreement with future Tuscola doctor Riley Hays. The fundraiser, dubbed Cruiseship Tuscola, would take place Jan. 26 in the Community Building.

TCHS students who were chosen to participate in the district music festival at Eastern Illinois University included Casey Clifford, April Mason, Pat Quinn, Stacey Kappes, Danna Bishop, Abigail Middleton, Ronda Hodge, Amber Wilkinson, and Jill Little.

Tuscola Warrior defensive lineman Pat Pierce received yet another award for his outstanding performance on the football field. He was chosen to play in the 1993 Illinois Coaches Association Shriners High School All-Star game at ISU on July 24.

The top-ranked Lady Shoes of Teutopolis walked all over host Lady Warriors by a 76-35 score. Erin Henderson was the leading scorer for Tuscola with 12; Andrea Wax added nine and Becky Sudduth and Heidi Gaddey had five each.

40 years ago

Jan. 11, 1983

Claudia Martin Costa, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was staying with the Phil Beachy family as part of a Rotary Club student exchange program.

Marlene Newton was hired recently to serve as an assistant state’s attorney for Douglas County. She would be joining state’s attorney David Bartholomew.

Larry Harbaugh of rural Newman announced his candidacy for director of District 12 on the soon-to-be selected Corn Checkoff Board.

A shot Bill Fruit and Tuscola Warrior fans would remember for awhile came in the final seconds of the Jamaica Invitational Tourney. Fruit’s game-winning goal came off an offensive rebound to give the Warriors a 39-38 tournament victory in what could be the final game played at the 55-year-old tournament.

50 years ago

Jan. 4, 1973

Tuscola City Council members received another financial jolt recently, when they learned the estimated price of investigating the sewer system with cameras and making the necessary repairs to tile joints was $280,000.

Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Neal were among those invited to attend the inaugural ball of Governor Dan Walker, to be held Jan. 8, 1973 at the Armory Rotunda of the State Capitol and Centennial Building in Springfield.

The City of Tuscola lost one of its finest officeholders with the withdrawal of O.B. Smith as candidate for treasurer. Smith had served a total of 32 years in the position.

Laverl Byers of Tuscola was elected to a three-year term on the Douglas County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASC) committee.

Tuscola reset its sights and took deadly aim on the consolation championship at the Paris Holiday Tournament, dumping a rangy, long-shooting Shelbyville quintet 84-61. This was one day after Teutopolis handed the Warriors a heartbreaking 64-63 loss in the final second of the game to bump Tuscola from championship game contention.