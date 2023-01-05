A day in the life of a small town school basketball coach

By Tony Hooker

Even casual fans of college sports have seen the huge salaries that leading coaches command.

Those who follow college athletics more closely can’t help but view the huge support networks that big-time college programs have in place, with operating budgets in the millions.

For most high school coaches, however, the reality couldn’t be more starkly different. I recently spent some time on game day with Dan Sappenfield, the Villa Grove varsity basketball coach, to show exactly what a day in the life of a small school basketball coach is like.

The coach’s day started at 8 a.m. with texts and calls to figure out exactly who would be available for the team’s opening tournament game, set for the afternoon. The coaches were forced to make hasty changes to team playing rotations when one of their starters, their best rebounder, had his dad call him on the eve of the tournament to tell him he would be going snowmobiling and not participating in the tournament games. One of his other regulars, who would be a natural replacement as a starter, has been too sick to play, leaving Sappenfield and his son Drew, his assistant, to shuffle potential lineups going into the week’s games. Another player hasn’t contacted him, but has missed over a week of team activities, so the coaches can only assume that he’s quit. The apparent lack of loyalty to the team is a common occurrence these days, apparently.

The coach, whose full-time occupation is as an owner of Boyer and Sappenfield Investment Advisors, then answers texts and emails and returns phone calls for around an hour before getting to the school at 10:15 to allow his team to shoot around. shortly after, Sappenfield calls his team together for a quick run-through to work on some concepts with players who will play more prominent roles than they were originally expected to fill.

A few minutes after 11 a.m., the players file out to the bus for the roughly 1-hour long trip to Bismarck. The driver? None other than the coach himself. “The school loves it when I drive,” Sappenfield quips, later. “They don’t have to pay down time to the driver when I’m coaching.”

The bus arrives shortly after noon for the one o’clock tip off and the players head to the locker room to begin game prep. The coaches greet acquaintances and spend some time watching the host school Bismarck-Henning, playing against the Indiana Math & Science Academy, both of whom are future foes.

The game is closer than expected after three quarters, but the hosts ultimately prevail. “We’ll have to be strong against their pressure,” Sappenfield notes.

At 12:35, the coaches move to the locker room to address their team. Sappenfield exhorts his team to give maximum effort. “Play hard. That’s the one thing that you can control,” he notes. “If I put you in for defense, play the best defense that you can. Noting the prominent absences, the coach implores his players to each give a little more. “If we all put forth just a bit more effort, we’ll come out alright.”

The first half goes well for the Blue Devils, as they find themselves down only 4 points after two quarters. For his part, the coach continues his message of consistent effort. “Defense and rebounding are going to determine this game,” Sappenfield stresses. “The offense will come, but effort and defense and rebounding will be the difference.”

Unfortunately, the good vibes of the first half quickly evaporate as Milford comes out smoking hot on offense, making 7 of their first 9 shots. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils find themselves falling behind and start to play too fast, resulting in 5 straight turnovers, and to make matters worse when the Bearcats do miss, they all too often gather the rebound and put it back in, and very quickly the lead reaches double digits. After one of their senior guards gets injured and has to leave the game, the coaches call two quick timeouts in succession, but by this time, the lead has reached 20 plus, and the outcome is no longer in doubt. The coach, who until this point has maintained his calm demeanor, finally calls his team out for a lack of effort during a time-out.

Later, when talking about the game, he comments on that particular situation. “I can handle getting beat by a better team, but they’re not better than us. We just need to find a leader who will keep fighting, and so far, no one on this team has taken on that role.”

The game ends at a little after 2 p.m., and Sappenfield is brief in his post-game comments, challenging his team. “Do you have any fight in you?” he asks. Later, he expounds on his call to action. “I can’t keep beating them up, you know?” By the same token, he acknowledges that leadership must come from within the team’s ranks and that it’s not effective for him to have to lead from the bench.

The coaches and players then loaded back onto the bus and headed back home to Villa Grove High School. Before taking a break to grab lunch and check messages, Sappenfield makes sure to plug in the bus, so the diesel fuel won’t jell and then waits in the vestibule for ten minutes with three players whose rides aren’t there. Just one more step in the not-so-glamourous life of a high school coach. At 5 pm, he’ll return home to do the whole routine over again.

Sappenfield has been doing this routine for 24 years, but he first started with 5th and 6th-grade boy’s basketball. He went on to coach junior high girls and then high school girls. Two years ago he jumped over to high school boys.

“I’ve coached a lot of kids. It’s kind of cool, because now I’m starting to coach the kids of kids I coached before,” said Sappenfield.

Sappenfield has a thriving business and is financially set, but he has chosen to work with the kids so that they can learn and grow as people.

“It’s all about hopefully having a positive impact on the kids. When facing adversity, and we’re facing a lot of adversity right now, it’s how you deal with it. Hopefully, I can give those life lessons, because I don’t think that as a kid, I did a very good job of it. It’s not the wins and losses. I mean, sure everyone wants to win, but it’s more about seeing the kids develop as good young men and ladies.” said Sappenfield.

When asked why he does all this work, he laughingly responded, “It’s an illness! Really, it’s just a passion that I have for it.”

The team played four more games in the tournament and won once, but they were much more competitive in those games than in their first contest.