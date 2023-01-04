Villa Grove sports wrap

By Tony Hooker

Girls’ Basketball

Remembered by Titans

The Villa Grove Girls basketball team, playing a JV schedule during the 2022-23 season, opened with a 37-21 loss to Tri County on December 5. Emma Buesing had 10 points and 9 rebounds to lead the way and Jobella Crafton chipped in 9 points and 5 boards.

Cage Hawks

Jobella Crafton had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to a 31-22 win over Heritage on December 12. Emma Buesing had 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, and Madison Hinds chipped in with 5 boards and 2 assists of her own in the win.

Swamped by Storm

The Blue Devils dropped a close 27-24 decision to Salt Fork on December 13th, despite 12 points and 16 rebounds from Jobella Crafton. Emma Buesing chipped in 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for the Devils. Madison Hinds and Madison Logan each corralled 6 rebounds, and Emma Remspecher hauled down 5 for VGHS.

The Blue Devils also own victories over Unity and Westville, and will resume play after the new year with a record of 3-2.

Boys Basketball

Conquer Tribe

The Blue Devils defeated Judah Christian 60-44 on December 16.