Villa Grove City Council purchases fire safety vehicle

The Villa Grove city council met on December 12, 2022 for their Regular monthly meeting.

Mayor Eversole Gunter called the role at 6:00 pm, and aldermen Johnson, Blaney, Garrett and Hooker were present, with Cheely and Pangburn absent. Also in attendance were Administrator Athey, Clerk, Osborne, Chief of Police Rea Public Works director Lake, Fire Chief Black and Zest for Life Center director Melanie Brooks.

After stating the Pledge of Allegiance, the mayor motioned to approve the consent agenda without discussion. It included the minutes from the November 28th meeting, Claims for payment in the amount of $567,377.62, October 31 financial reports and the November 30 cash balance report.

Next, Mayor Eversole Gunter and the council presented Villa Grove resident Tony Kramer with the Volunteer of the year award. In making her presentation, the mayor noted that Mr. Kramer is constantly, without fanfare, cleaning up and mowing abandoned properties and other sites around town. She noted that his efforts were witnessed by many, and that he had never asked for anything in return for his actions, and that he was always willing to lend a hand wherever needed and that he played a big role in keeping things kept up.

The mayor then called for Fire Chief Black to address the council, and Chief Black introduced Russell T Campbell, from Mac’s Fire & Safety, to discuss the new fire apparatus. Mr. Campbell noted that REV vehicle he recommended had no proprietary equipment involved, came with outstanding warranties and a rear mount ladder that could extend 70 feet up and also out. The truck also could extend negatively and could therefore be used for river rescues. The unit also comes with a large capacity water tank, which allows it to serve multiple roles. Chief Black then explained that it designed to be a 40-year apparatus. “It will be here a lot longer than I will,” Black quipped. He also noted that with this machine in the fleet, fire ratings for VG would improve. The council then voted unanimously to approve purchase of the fire apparatus, at a cost of $1,324,080.10, and mayor Eversole Gunter thanked the Fire Department’s purchase committee for their hard work and diligence.

Next, Mayor Eversole Gunter called for department head reports.

Administrator Athey then stated that working on the tax levy and financials had occupied most of her time. She also noted that she continued to work with the TIF attorney regarding the Tri City proposal. Chief Rea and Public Works Director Lake each stated that they had no report to give at this time, and so Mayor Eversole Gunter then called on ZFL director Melanie Brooks to address the council. Brooks asked that a mailbox be installed specifically for the Zest for Life Center, as mail is currently being delivered to city hall, rather than on site. She also noted that there is a great need to install a new ADA compliant entry door into the center, as the old door has outlived its usefulness. Finally, due to the burgeoning popularity of Tuesday Euchre at the center, she asked that the council approve the purchase of several tables that are more conducive to card playing. “The larger tables are fine for gatherings but are just too big for our seniors to comfortably play cards at,” she stated. Because the items weren’t on the agenda, no vote could be taken, but a consensus was reached amongst the council to allow her to address all three items on her list.

Mayor Eversole Gunter then moved on to new business. First, the council was asked to approve Ordinance 2022-MC12, An Ordinance Authorizing Levying taxes for all corporate Purposes for the City of Villa Grove, Douglas County, Illinois for the Fiscal Year beginning May 1, 2022 and ending April 30, 2023, in the amount of $350,617.27. The motion passed unanimously. Next, the council was asked to approve the schedule of meetings for 2023, and again it passed unanimously. The motion to approve Broeren Russo pay app Number 6 was tabled, as it had not yet been received by the city. The council then unanimously approved opening a “reserve fund” account in Illinois Funds for Investment purposes. The council then unanimously approved the City Administrator’s request to attend the ILCMA Winter Conference, to be held from Feb 8-10.

Finally, the council voted unanimously to move forward with annexation and revised subdivision plats as previously discussed.

At 7:16 pm, the council moved to go into closed session for the discussion of the purchase of land and for the discussion of personnel, emerging at 8:39 pm. After moving to open session, the council unanimously voted to approve the purchase of land for economic development, and finding no other business, a motion to adjourn was approved at 8:39 pm.