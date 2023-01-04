Tuscola Warriors cap off a busy week

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola ended a four game week with authority posting wins number 8 and 9 of the season on the road upending Argenta this past Friday 70-31 and thumped Tri-County 62-23 less than twenty-four hours later on Saturday moving to 9-1 on the year. They stepped on the gas early on the offensive end in both games, building big leads by the break allowing coach Justin Bozarth to rotate his roster.

Kam Sweetnum hit three treys to open the contest at Argenta and Colton Musgrave hit an early three as well as the two teams traded baskets in the first frame. A late bucket by Chris Boyd proved to be the difference at the first buzzer with the Warriors heading to the second quarter on top 16-14. That however was the only stanza the Bombers reached double-digits as the Warriors defense turned them over twenty times in the final three periods.

Sweetnum led all with a career best 19-points hitting five three pointers in the game. Boyd and Jordan Quinn both reached double-digits scoring as did Parker James. Quinn and James ended the night with 11-points apiece while Boyd donated 10-points to the cause. Boyd was tops in the rebound column with 7. Quinn notched a rare points-assist double-double dishing out 10-assists.

The host Titans never scored more than 8-points in any one frame managing just 6-field goals in the first three quarters and 10 total. Quinn set the tone with 10 f game high 18-points in the first 6-minutes of action. The junior was good on 3 of 4 from outside the arc and 7 of 10 from the field overall on the night. Boyd was a near perfect 7 of 8 from the floor posting 14-points to his season stat line. James was good on 3 of 5 from long range on his way to 11-points.

“Defensively we were outstanding,” commented coach Bozarth. “The guys did what they were supposed to do, as a staff we really like that we are taking pride in our defense and sharing the ball.”