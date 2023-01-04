Tuscola Public Library roof to be replaced in upcoming year

By Dominik Stallings

Roof repairs for the Carnegie-style library are planned for the coming spring season. City Council approved the repairs Nov. 14 with a cost of $30,132.

According to Mike Salmon, building and electrical inspector for Tuscola, the repairs done through I-57 roofing will begin in the spring. As soon as temperatures reach a consistent value for the roof materials to properly set.

According to Salmon, the damage to the roof came from long years without maintenance, and wear and tear over the years has accumulated into a leaky roof. There are also several spots on the outside of the building where the water damage has caused deterioration of the grout, which will also have to be replaced after the roof repair.

“It was one of the original first buildings of the town it’s a Carnegie library. I’ve seen some other cities that have given them some modern gutters and it takes away the architectural value from it,” said Salmon.

According to Salmon, the roof repairs won’t be visible from the ground perspective. So the building will look the exact same as before, just without a leaky roof. The materials used in the construction have a fifty-year warranty which should provide a long-term fix for the roof.

Salmon and Devin Black, Tuscola public library director, both agreed they wanted the long-term fix for the building.

According to Devin Black, Tuscola public library director, the roof leaked water into the interior of the building. Thankfully, they caught it in time and prevented any damage to the books.

Black said that the hail storm in 2014 added to the problem of a leaky roof.

“There’s something about this building – we want to take care of it,” said black.