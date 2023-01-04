Tuscola girl’s basketball firing on all cylinders in latest games

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girl’s basketball team has battled through some rough nights shooting to remain unbeaten. This past Monday, Dec. 12 that wasn’t the case. Isabelle Wilcox and the Warriors came out firing hitting 5 of their first 6 shots from beyond the arc notching win number three in the Central Illinois Conference and their 12th straight since starting the season dominating Warrensburg-Lathem 72–29.

The defense was once more, front and center, limiting the Cardinals to a mere 8 points after the half and no field goals in the final 8 minutes of action. The offense was strong from the get-go scoring 27 points in the first quarter on the back of three Wilcox threes and a pair from senior classmate Ella Boyer as the Warrior machine fired on all cylinders. Wilcox, Boyer and Harley Woodard all found their way to the double-digit plateau in the contest while Ava Boyer and Sydney Moss were a near miss.

Woodard led all with 17 points, the elder Boyer, Ella followed with 16, then Wilcox with 11, Moss with 9 and the younger Boyer, Ava, with 8. Eight of the ten players dressed found their way into the scoring column as Kohlbecker continued to build depth.

Tuscola used 20-plus point frames at the start of both halves to set the tone and limited the visiting Cardinals to single digits utilizing 10-point runs in both stanzas. Wilcox drained her first three from outside the arc and E. Boyer hit 1 of 2, combining for a 5 of 6 effort from the arc in a 27-point first quarter. The duo combined for 19 points in the first 8 minutes of action. Macaulay took advantage of a wide-open lane thanks to the perimeter attack making all three of her shots in the final 5-minutes of the first half, helping the Warriors to a 43-21 advantage at the break.

“This was by far our best offensive game relative to ball flow, making extra passes and assists,” stated Kohlbecker. “Izzy got it going with three quick threes and it seemed to only get better from there. Our tempo was good. Harley showed the around the basket moves she has worked on for a couple years and she was very efficient tonight.”

A few nights later Kohlbecker’s crew kept their unblemished record in tack downing a good Arcola squad 52-28 in the ‘2022’ version of the Cola Wars. The Warriors blew open a two-point ball game after one with a 17-point outburst in the 2nd period while limiting the Riders to just 5-points entering the break on top 27-13. Lia Patterson fueled the big frame scoring 6 of her 7 points in the last 6 minutes of the first half. From that point forward, the defense flexed its muscles and E. Boyer (11-points) hit a pair of threes securing win number 13 on the year.

The guard joined with Woodard and Zoey Thomason to lead the charge on the defensive end, each adding 4-steals to their season stat sheet. Thomason and Woodard also shared the wealth finding their way to 4-assists apiece. Woodard was tops on the rebound stat column grabbing 8 putting 2 back for points on her way to 10-points in the contest. Moss was next up with 9 points. Macaulay followed with 8 points.

“What a great atmosphere and the Black Pack has got to be worth 6-10 points at home,” commented the coach. “Defensively we turned them over which fueled our offense. We rebounded well, had balanced scoring, but our offense lacked flow. Our court vision needs work as we had people open all game but were not getting them the ball at the right times. We have to improve in that specific area.”