Sweetnum to Boyd combo pays off

By Lenny Sementi

The Kam Sweetnum to Chris Boyd connection fueled Tuscola’s boys basketballs 7th win of the year as the Warriors upended a solid Cerro Gordo squad this past Wednesday the 14th. Coach Justin Bozarth’s boys blew open a close game with a strong third frame thanks to threes by Sweetnum and Parker James and an eight point run that was all Boyd on the offensive end.

It was an aerial assault by both teams to open the non-conference affair, combining for five three pointers in a back and forth skirmish that ended in a fourteen all tie at the first buzzer. Jordan Quinn and Jackson Barrett each hit one for Tuscola and Colton Musgrave took a steal coast to coast for a score in the frame. Sweetnum found Boyd under the hoop late in the second and James put one back pushing the Warriors in front by five 26-21 when the teams left for the locker rooms.

“We really shared the ball well,” stated Bozarth. “Kam really sees the floor and finds the open man which gets him some open shots as well.”

From that point forward it was all black and gold. Boyd opened the third finishing off a feed from Sweetnum who ended the night with four assists. Quinn followed with a three, then Sweetnum stepped outside the arc pushing the lead to double-digits. Tuscola hit eleven of their first twelve shots of the second half and Boyd connected on eight of nine in the final sixteen minutes of action en-route to a game high twenty-one points. Quinn was next in line ending the game with sixteen points. Sweetnum followed with eight points and James seven.

Tuscola opened the week on night earlier on Tuesday with a runaway 54-21 win over Heritage. Barrett outscored the Hawks in the first half in the first eight minutes of the game hitting four three pointers on his way to a game and career high twenty points as the Warriors built a 29-11 lead by the break. Boyd also reached the double-digit plateau posting a double-double along the way delivering eleven points and 11 rebounds. Sweetnum was a near miss adding nine points to his season stat sheet while Musgrave and Barrett pounded the boards grabbing seven rebounds each.

“Colton (Musgrave) was strong for us tonight, his defense turns into offense,” Bozarth said. “We are sharing the ball on offense, our guys are doing a lot of little things that give us a chance to win.”