Steve Sanderson

Steve O. Sanderson (Sandy), age 66, of Westfield, Ind., formerly of Tuscola, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 6:26 a.m. at home, surrounded by family.

He was born on June 30, 1956, at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, to Charles and Helen (McConnell) Sanderson. He was a 1974 graduate of Tuscola Community High School. He attended University of Illinois in Engineering before beginning his career at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company in July 1976. He was a welder for 25 years and advanced to Project Manager until his retirement on Nov. 1, 2022, with 46 years of service. During his career, he worked at various locations including Brighton, Colo., Tuscola, Glenarm, Montezuma, Ind., and Zionsville, Ind. Steve was dedicated in managing projects and helping people better understand their jobs.

For entertainment, he loved to watch NASCAR/Indy car racing and visited several tracks. He enjoyed Illini sports, Cubs baseball, Boston Celtics basketball, crossword puzzles, and any Western ever made. He was a Tuscola Moose Member since 1993. He enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends and especially his Labor Day trips to Lake Sara.

Steve married Cheryl Little on May 14, 1989, in Bourbon. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

He is survived by his son, Luke of Westfield, Ind.; sister, Sue (Dave) Snyder of Frostproof, Fla.; sister-in-law, Julie Johnston of Champaign; nephew, Matt Snyder of Tuscola; niece, Tami (Clint) Dohlman of Parkersburg, Iowa; great niece, Bethany Snyder of Tuscola; and special angels Gina McDonald and Doug Dietrich.

Graveside services will be held at the Bourbon Cemetery in the Spring of 2023. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.