Ruth Burress

Ruth Ellen Burress, 102, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Tuscola Health Care Facility.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, January 3, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ruth was born May 17, 1920, in Coles Station, to James (Jim) and Susie (Authenreith) Bouck.

She married Earle Vincent Burress on July 23, 1939, in St. Charles, Mo. He preceded her in death on August 26, 1982.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Burress) Adkisson of Tuscola; one grandson, Derek “Tag” Adkisson (Lynn Pfieffer) of Romeoville; and one brother, Larry (Susie) Bouck of Windsor.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Linda (Burress) McElroy; one granddaughter, Paula (McElroy) Stawicki of Monee; three brothers, Frank (Frances) Bouck, Louis (Betty) Bouck and Fred (Katherine) Bouck; and one sister, Nora Jane (Thomas) Bault.

Ruth was a 1932 eighth-grade graduate of Crabapple Grade School.

Upon graduation, at the age of 13, she started working for various local families as their housekeeper and childcare provider. At age 17, she went to work at Brown Shoe Company in Mattoon.

Ruth moved to Tuscola in 1940, and worked at many beloved and historical places, including Miller’s Country Charm Dairy, Stop N’ Go and Wellworth’s Dime Store. At the age of 80, she retired from Collegiate Cap & Gown in Arcola, on January 11, 2000, with 26 years of service.

Ruth loved interacting and engaging with people and was an active contributor to her church and community. In June 2015 (age 95), Ruth was honored for her 70-year membership in the Zelma Rebekah Lodge, for which she was recognized for having held the most offices in the lodge, including Noble Grand. She was also a long-time member and past president of the local American Legion Auxiliary.

Ruth was always an avid reader, follower of current events and active wildlife “watcher,” taking care to ensure that the neighborhood birds, squirrels and cats were well fed. For fun, she enjoyed Saturday evening “card-game” nights and following her favorite sports teams, the Tuscola Warriors, St. Louis Cardinal baseball and the Fighting Illini.

Ruth is known by many and loved by all for her perpetual smile, her positivity, her grit and her genuine compassion for the wellbeing of others.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her legacy with a donation to your favorite local charity that provides support to those in need, to your local church that supports the work of missionaries or to a national organization that provides groundbreaking resources for care and research toward treatments and cures. Ruth’s favorites include the local American Legion Auxiliary, SAM Food Pantry (tuscolaumc.org), First Christian Church Tuscola (fcctuscola.com), and the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation (www.myotonic.org) – in honor of her granddaughter Paula who was afflicted with this debilitating disease.

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.