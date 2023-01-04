My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Where have all of the true American heroes gone? It’s no secret that I follow the world news from morning to bedtime everyday. It used to be if you just watched one of the major news media outlets at 6:00 p.m. every evening you could pretty much get caught up on the events taking place around the world. Or so we thought. Then along came cable news and a new ability to stay abreast of world events in real time all day and all night. For me, I started staying tuned in when the war in Iraq broke out. I was glued to the television night and day. There were reporters on the ground right in the middle of the action and we were watching it unfold in real time. It was truly a turning point in news reporting. I’ve never stopped. No longer would film have a chance to be cut and edited before people all over the world would get a chance to see what was really going on. Raise your hand if you were one of the 6:00 p.m. faithful news watchers that believed every little detail of what you were being told. I wonder now just how much we were never told about the real truth.

Anyway, what’s this rambling got to do with my opening sentence? Two things and I’ll get to them. I watched a video today, a real video. How and why this video popped up scanning my algorithm I’m not sure. However, I’m pleased that it did because a video like this is the boost I need to remind me how great our country is, why it continues to be great, and most importantly how and why America stands alone in how we show our compassion and reach out to protect the less fortunate people that ask for nothing more than an equal chance to live as we do. The video is called; “The John C. Cole Story.” This video brought tears to my eyes. Please Google this video. I promise you if you start to watch it, you’ll watch it twice. John Cole is 95 years old and was a Marine who fought in three different conflicts around the world. He’s been married to his wife for 76 years. You must listen to the man from Utah’s life story and accomplishments broken down in five minutes. He’s wearing the same uniform he wore seventy years ago in this video. Sgt. Cole is a true American hero. So why is it that we don’t hear more of these stories? Men and women are still serving in our military and some of these service men and women are accomplishing remarkable feats in battle and in service for our country. Sadly for me, this wasn’t a major news event that was broadcast for the world to see. However, to date the video has been watched over 48 million times. Still not enough but, hopefully more people like myself are being exposed to it everyday.

So why aren’t there more stories being told about true American heroes? Why do I feel like the American people are intentionally not being exposed to more stories like the John Cole story? Could it be because we are at a time in our history that stories of accomplishment through others dying are no longer politically correct. Once again as we’ve witnessed over the past three years, are the small but loud minority of our population controlling the content of the news the majority but silent population are getting to hear and see? I think so. Advertising dollars are mightier than the sword for sure. Televise or publish news content the minority don’t want you too and they threaten to boycott any and all products advertised on any media outlet. A perfect example of this is the “My Pillow” company owned and operated by Mike Lindell. He supported Donald Trump. What happened? Every major retail store stopped carrying his products with the threat of boycotts if they didn’t. Now, fortunately Mr. Lindell business continues to prosper but only because a few major cable networks of radio and television continue to accept his advertising spots on their networks.

No, sadly the only heroes we get to hear and see about much anymore are the athletes that have a great game or maybe break a record of some kind. Sure all of that is newsworthy but does it rise to a level of heroism? Heroes of the sport for sure but that’s not where it always stops. These athletes are sometimes put on a pedestal level of true American heroes and I am not on the same page. Too many times we later learn of some of their anti American opinions, criminal records, or complete misbehavior in society. American heroes? I think not. Agree with me or not, it doesn’t matter. I believe true American hero status is reserved to those who fight and die for the whole of America, for all of us whether you believe in fighting to the death for what you believe in or not. Please, take the time to view the John C. Cole video. I think you’ll find it refreshing and inspirational. (The views and opinions expressed in the submitted columns are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Journal.)