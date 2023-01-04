Michael E. “Mick” Pope, 72, of Bement, passed away at 8:16 a.m., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Glenwood Supportive Living, Mt. Zion.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date in 2023, at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bement. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement Peace Meals or St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bement.

Mick was born on March 20, 1950, in Monticello, a son of John S. and Margaret Slevin Pope, Sr. Surviving is a sister, Penny (Wayne) Hill of West Lake Village, Calif.; sister-in-law, Charlene Pope of Bement; three nieces, Jenny (Ryan) Winne of Washington (Illinois), Sandy (David) Nachman of Plano, Texas, and Carrie (Mark) Fenton of Henderson, Nev. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John S. Pope, Jr.; and nephew, Jed Pope.

Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, are proud to honor the life of Michael E. Pope. “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family.” Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.