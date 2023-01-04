Geraldine, “Jeri” Lingafelter, 90, of Tuscola, Ill. passed away at 7:00 PM on Sunday, Dec.. 4, 2022, at The Arthur Home.

Private services will be held. Jeri’s Final Resting Place will be Camp Butler National Cemetery in Sangamon County, Ill.

Jeri was born on August 29, 1932, in Decatur, Illinois. She was a daughter of Estella Estes. She married Delbert D. Lingafelter on November 13, 1956, in Decatur, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Delbert Lingafelter; her son, Del E. Lingafelter and his wife Leah; four grandchildren, Autumn Taylor and her husband Mark, Alex Lingafelter, Sierra Lingafelter, and Sophia Stewart all of Tuscola, IL and five great-granchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Estella Estes.

She was a loving wife, a fantastic mother and the world’s best grandma!