Dorothy Edrington

Dorothy Jean Edrington, 92, of Lovington, passed away 1 a.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Lovington.

Visitation was Tuesday, January 3, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home in Lovington. Graveside services were Tuesday, at Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 332 W. Marion Ave., Suite N1, Forsyth, IL 62535.

Dorothy was born February 18, 1930, in Esther, Mo., the daughter of Arthur and Nora (Pope) Stacy. She married John Edrington on June 9, 1949, in Pocahontas, Ark.; he preceded her in death on September 7, 2000. Dorothy was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Lovington. She enjoyed reading, going out to eat, and dancing in her younger years. Dorothy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Johnetta Willis of Lovington, Phillip (Jeanene) Edrington of Decatur and David (Melinda) Edrington of Arcola. She is also survived by five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Junior; 1one sister, Georgie; and one great-grandson, Josh.

