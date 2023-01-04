Dennis Pickett

Dennis Melvin Pickett, 86, of Tuscola, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Tuscola First Christian Church, Tuscola. Burial with military graveside was held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the service at the church.

He was born in Anderson, Ind., on December 4, 1936, to Faye Solomon and Clarence Pickett. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gerald Pickett; and is survived by his loving wife Doris Pickett (married March 20, 1964); half-brothers, JR Pickett and Tim Pickett; half-sisters, Clarice Pickett and Darlene Hildensperger. Also surviving are his daughters, Dena Meyer (Dan), Darla Stanfield (Joe), and son Doug Pickett (Jane). He was dearly loved by his grandchildren, David Meyer (Kennedy), Philip Meyer (Hayley Cooper), Maria Crutchley (Adam), Cole Stanfield (Alyssa), Ty Stanfield (Kaitlyn Bickers), Susie Pickett, Sam Pickett; great grandsons, Grayson Crutchley and Elias Meyer; along with several nieces and nephews.

Dennis graduated from Chenoa High School in 1955 later serving in the U.S. Army from 1960-1966, and was a distinguished sharp-shooter and radio teletype operator. After active military service, he became an operator leverman for Illinois Central Railroad where he worked for approximately 30 years at the TY tower in Tuscola, retiring in 1992.

Dennis was a member of the First Christian Church of Tuscola, where he volunteered in the benevolence ministry, Awana program, and the sound booth. He took delight in attending his children’s and grandchildren’s school activities, loved photography, and even added Bluegrass gospel music to his videos. In his free time, he enjoyed researching Biblical websites, working crossword puzzles, and camping with his family.

In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed to Sam’s Pantry, Benevolence ministry of First Christian Church, and Lincolnland Hospice.

