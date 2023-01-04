Charlotte Maris Wax, 103, of Newman passed away peacefully at her home on December 18, 2022. She was born February 27, 1919, in Tuscola. She is survived by sons Wallace (Becky) of Effingham, Richard (Carol) of Mineral, Virginia, and daughter Martha (Robert) of Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Wax, and parents, Ward and Zala Maris. Gma Char was loved by ten grandchildren Deborah Holifield, Kimberly Rund, Michael Wax, Andrea Gallagher, Katharine Sherman, David Wax, Andrew Wax, Kristina Milburn, Roberta Lower, and Scott Burris.

Charlotte Wax was the farm spouse of her husband Ray Wax for 43 years. They lived on the family in Newman farm raising corn, soybeans, Duroc hogs, and Shorthorn cattle.

Besides the farm, Charlotte was a business high school teacher in Tuscola. She was a long time 4-H leader with the Newman Kum-Joy-Nus 4-H Club. She started the Buttons n Bows Home Economics club for sewing and foods projects. She chaperoned the dorms for many years at the Illinois State Fair. She was the Illinois Future Homemakers of America Chapter Mother in 1969. She was selected as Illinoisian of the Day at the Illinois State Fair in 2018,

Charlotte served as secretary and traveling partner with her husband Ray Wax, President of the National Association of Farmer Elected Committeeman. She and Ray both graduated from the University of Illinois.

She was active in the Newman Woman’s Club, serving as a 50-year member. Charlotte was still a devoted 49-year member of the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as past Regent and Honorary Regent. She was a lifelong member of the Newman Methodist Church, a former Sunday school teacher and Methodist Woman memtber.

She enjoyed genealogy, reading, playing euchre, watching Illini sports, and spoiling her ten grandchildren and twenty-five plus great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 on Dec. 23, at the Newman Methodist Church with the funeral following. The burial will be in the Newman Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wax Ag Scholarship- First Neighbor Bank of Newman, Newman Methodist Church, Newman EMT, or Newman Library.