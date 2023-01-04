Back in the Day 12/21/22

10 years ago

Dec. 26

Though she’s a Tuscola native by upbringing, Christy Hays is really more of a rolling stone, a resident of the world, by choice. Not that she doesn’t love and appreciate the town in which she was raised but her soul and her songwriting require a bit more breathing room. The path that Hays, now living in Austin, Texas, has taken in the world is manifesting itself in a recently released and well-received CD entitled “Drought,” created with her “other family,” her band mates.

“My band consists of Lauren Gurgio on guitar, Fletcher Murchinson on mandolin, Gregg White on bass, Tim Petersen on drums. I met these fine folks while spending time here in Austin. The circle becomes smaller and smaller the longer you are in it. We met in many different ways, through former member of my band, mutual friends, circumstance. It’s a pretty organic process,” said Hays.

A songwriter since the age of 14. Christy penned all the music on the CD. She describes “Drought” as “a collection of songs that came from my observant nature. It was not a concept album, merely a collection of my writing. The inspiration behind my writing is basically my day-to-day existence. I do write all of my own music.”

Former Tuscola High School softball standout Samantha LEdbetter’s new surroundings fit like a glove. The three-time All-Stater and four-time All-Area player truly enjoyed her first taste of college softball. She played three positions for Olney Junior College during the fall ball season, setting up at catcher, third base and shortstop, helping the squad to a 20–8 record overall.

20 years ago

Dec. 24, 2002

The Tuscola School Board was moving forward with a search for replacement of soon-to-be retiring administrators Superintendent Jim Voyles and TCHS Principal Mike Damler.

A seventh desk was added and the room prepared for the first full meeting of the Douglas County Board. In place were newly elected or re-elected members Wayne Schable (chairman), Chob Edmundson (vice chair), John Morrow, Nick Gazzoli, Don Munson, Chuck Knox, and Gerald Bauer.

Lee’s Bakery in Tuscola was deemed a winner in the business category for the Chamber of Commerce Christmas tree decorating contest. Their tree was trimmed with bakery items, and featured a patriotic red-white-and-blue color scheme.

Leta Maloney welcomed more than 90 guests—including a dozen relatives from Missouri and Nebraska and many of her former students—to an open house at Jarman Center held in celebration of her 86th birthday.

The Lady Warriors picked up their first conference win of the season with a 47-45 victory over Bement. Tuscola had three players score in double figures: Chambry Gilmore with 16, Marissa McCumber with 13, and Johanna Wienke with 11.

30 years ago

Dec. 22, 1992

The Tuscola Township board voted to cut the salaries of all township positions, except road commissioner, at its Dec. 17 meeting. The reason for the vote was to put pay more in line with area townships of similar size.

Two local businesses were involved in providing help for the survivors of a fire on the Southern Illinois University campus that killed five, injured 14, and left many more homeless and without personal belongings. Super 8 Motel and Mooney Motors teamed up to provide a truckload of sheets to the victims.

Danna Bishop, a sophomore member of the Tuscola High School pom pon squad, would be joining other high school dancers from across the U.S. to participate in the Parade de Montmarte in Paris, France.

The Tuscola Warriors scored 62 points in each of their first two games of the St. Joe-Ogden Leader Classic Tournament. That was good enough for a win in the first contest against Armstrong Potomac (62-61 victory), but not against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a 65-62 loss.

After having three nailbiters in a row, the Lady Warrior were able to relax a bit in their 58-24 win over Villa Grove.

40 years ago

Dec. 28, 1982

Ten-year-old Mary Magee of Tuscola was the winner of the Tuscola Review holiday coloring contest. Coming in second place was 6-year-old Holly Sluder of Tuscola.

The practice of conservation tillage was catching on in Douglas County, according to Ag Extension advisor Dale Bateman. Of those 200 or so fields surveyed, 98 percent of soybean fields had some form of reduced tillage, which helped in controlling wind and water erosion.

Tuscola was off to the races with its 74-57 win against Argenta-Oreana in the first game of the Shiloh Holiday Basketball Tournament. John Brookins led the team in scoring with 24 points, and in rebounds with nine.

50 years ago

Dec. 21, 1972

A citizens committee made up of Tuscola business and professional men met Monday in an effort to block a rather frantic move by certain members of Tuscola City Council to purchase Eastern Illinois Water Company holdings in Tuscola. Ultimately, city council members voted not to make the controversial and costly purchase.

Mrs. Roland J. Spomer of Tuscola entered a “Hats Off to the Past” contest and won a full-sized, 88-keyboard piano with an electrically-operated player unit. The instrument was valued at $1,650.

Sunday morning church services would be broadcast live from the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola, over radio station WITT, according to church pastor Rev. M.D. Hildgendorf. The new Tuscola service was inaugurated a week ago and would continue for a year.

Rudy Huber exploded for 23 points in an 86-39 Warrior rout over St. Joe-Ogden. Steve Sanderson was most accurate from the field, making five of his six attempts.